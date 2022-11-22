Black Friday Nintendo Switch Bundle Includes Console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and More for $299

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Gaming consoles are always a popular holiday gift, but they can be pricey. That's why Black Friday is a great time to find deals to cut costs or get some freebies thrown in. The Nintendo Switch is a versatile fan favorite. The handheld is a great option for first-time gamers and veterans alike. The original Nintendo Switch goes for $300, but right now you can get a bundle with a Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Switch Online individual membership, all for the price of a standard standalone Switch.

There is a newer OLED version of the Switch available, but if you're looking for a good starter pack, this is a great way to go. Most of the time the console is sold by itself, without any game. With this bundle, not only do you have a game ready to play right away, but it's also one of the best Nintendo Switch games around. It's also a multiplayer game, and the Switch's Joy-Cons mean two people can play (or four in a pinch), so it's perfect for families.

Plus, with the included three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, you're unlocking endless gaming potential. It includes a lot of retro Nintendo games and you get to play online with gamers around the world.