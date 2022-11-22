Live: Early Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Walmart's Black Friday Livestream World Cup RSV Surge Precious Metals in iPhones Meta Shuts Down Science AI Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Black Friday Nintendo Switch Bundle Includes Console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and More for $299

Give the perfect gaming gift with this bundle that includes everything you need to get started, including an online membership.
Gaming consoles are always a popular holiday gift, but they can be pricey. That's why Black Friday is a great time to find deals to cut costs or get some freebies thrown in. The Nintendo Switch is a versatile fan favorite. The handheld is a great option for first-time gamers and veterans alike. The original Nintendo Switch goes for $300, but right now you can get a bundle with a Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Switch Online individual membership, all for the price of a standard standalone Switch.

There is a newer OLED version of the Switch available, but if you're looking for a good starter pack, this is a great way to go. Most of the time the console is sold by itself, without any game. With this bundle, not only do you have a game ready to play right away, but it's also one of the best Nintendo Switch games around. It's also a multiplayer game, and the Switch's Joy-Cons mean two people can play (or four in a pinch), so it's perfect for families.

Plus, with the included three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, you're unlocking endless gaming potential. It includes a lot of retro Nintendo games and you get to play online with gamers around the world. 

