Black Friday Meta Quest 2 Deal Gets You $50 Off Plus a $50 Gift Card
This is the best deal yet on one of our favorite VR headsets.
VR headsets can be a lot of fun, but many of them require you to buy a gaming PC or a console as well as an expensive headset. The Meta Quest headsets, though, can be used standalone, and while the latest release in the lineup is the Meta Quest 3 is still a bit expensive, the Meta Quest 2 is much cheaper and has a couple of great Black Friday deals on it. Right now, Amazon is offering the best deal around with $50 off the list price and another $50 in digital credit when you use code META50. This deal applies to both the 128GB version and the 256GB version, so you can pick whichever one suits you.
While the Meta Quest 3 has newer hardware, the software experience still hasn't caught up, according to CNET expert Scott Stein. Therefore, the Quest 2 is still the best VR headset to pick up if you're looking for an affordable, self-contained unit. It can perform a lot of similar productivity functions to the upgraded model, such as pairing with a keyboard, getting phone notifications, holding meetings, and so on and costs half as much.
That said, the AR cameras on the Quest 2 are only black and white, so it doesn't have as good of an overall AR experience as the Quest 3. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chip which gives you enough power to use the Quest 2 on its own, although you can connect it to your PC to gain an extra bit of processing power if you want or need it. What really makes the Quest 2 such a standout, though, is the game support, of which there are an absolute ton, and what makes the Quest 2 a more enticing buy than the Quest 3.
Of course, if you aren't convinced and would still like to go with the newest Meta headset, you can check out these Quest 3 deals, or the wider Amazon Black Friday sale for some potential alternatives.
