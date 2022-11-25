Black Friday Makes My Favorite 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor Just $130 for Prime Members

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

For many of us, our workstations have evolved over the years, sometimes incorporating multiple monitors in order to multitask more efficiently and cut down on how many times we are switching between windows. Losing that extra screen space when you're on the go can be a real pain and can slow down your productivity. That's where portable monitors come in. Having an extra lightweight screen that you can plug into your device anytime can help you bring the flexibility and convenience of a multi-screen workspace with you anywhere you go.

If you've been considering investing in a portable monitor, now is a great time. Lots of retailers have deals on top tech for Black Friday, and right now Prime members can score $50 off VisionOwl's 15.6-inch as part of Amazon's Black Friday deals, bringing the price to just $130.

This portable monitor works with both Mac and PC, as well as consoles like the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. It's lightweight, has a 1,920x1,080-pixel screen resolution, produces 300 nits of brightness and has a matte screen finish with anti-glare coating, making it ultraportable and easy to see from pretty much any angle. It also has two built-in stereo speakers. And while my Dell XPS laptop certainly comes equipped with better sound, the monitor was loud enough that I took several Zoom calls without noticing I had the wrong speakers switched (though I definitely heard the difference when streaming music later on).

The monitor comes with a magnetic cover to protect the screen when it's not in use, as well as USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C and Mini-HDMI to HDMI cables and a 5-volt 3-amp wall charger. It can also be used in both landscape and portrait modes, and while I use mine while on the road primarily, you can attach this monitor to a VESA mount if you want a permanent addition to your workspace. It also has FreeSync, making this a decent pick for gamers looking for a budget-friendly option.

There are fancier monitors out there with touchscreen capabilities or an OLED screen, but I've found that this monitor offers everything I personally need to handle work and creative projects while away from home. I've had my monitor since July and have used it as an extended display while traveling and when I had to relocate from my home office during home repairs. In fact, I have enjoyed this monitor so much, I ordered a second one when I saw this sale.

Read more: Black Friday Deals: 309+ Best Black Friday Deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More