Black Friday: Get Up to 48% Off on Luna Gaming Controllers and Bundles at Amazon

Calling all gamers! Amazon has a sale on Luna controllers and Fire HD tablets, so you can save up to 48% on six different options ahead of Black Friday. When we first tried out the Amazon Luna in 2020, we found that the company's cloud gaming service has promise.

The games run on a powerful remote server that streams them down to less beefy devices. While the streaming subscription service works well, it's faced competition from other services like Microsoft's Game Pass Ultimate, Nvidia's GeForce Now and Google Stadia.

But if you want to try out the gaming service, check out the Luna controllers and Fire TV gaming bundles that are on sale at Amazon right now.

You can grab a (save $20), a (save $30) or a with a Fire TV stick and a Luna controller for $60 (save $50). Other deals include a (save $105) and a (save $75).