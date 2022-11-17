Black Friday Deals Have Arrived at the Google Store

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Though Black Friday is still more than a week away, early deals have officially arrived at the Google Store. Like many other retailers, Google has slashed costs on a number of devices just in time for the holidays, with deals on phones, media streamers, smart home devices, wireless earbuds and more.

If you're looking for the best value smartphone during this Black Friday shopping season, look no further than the PIxel 6A at this price. It offers an incredible camera, great battery life and so much more.

The Pixel 7 Pro is the most high-end smartphone in Google's current lineup. Released in October, this 5G phone sports a 6.7-inch display, the G2 Google Tensor processor, 12GB of RAM and a triple rear camera system. It even records in 4K. Plus it has a battery that can last the whole day and even comes with a built-in VPN for added security online.

The Nest Hub (2nd gen) smart display from Google has a 7-inch display that lets you stream content, look up recipes, video chat with friends and loved ones and more. It also has Google Assistant integrated so you can check the weather, set reminders, control compatible smart home devices and everything else you use Assistant for throughout the day.

Whether you're streaming music, videos and audiobooks or taking a call while on the go, the A-Series make for a solid earbud option. They're sweat- and water-resistant, which is good for when you're working out or the weather turns rough. These earbuds also deliver up to 5 hours of listening time, making a total of 24 hours with the charging case.

This video doorbell comes with a rechargeable battery pack and provides 24-hour live streaming, HD video and night vision. It's rated IP54 weather-resistant, has two-way audio, is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and can give you a little peace of mind by providing intelligent alerts when there's motion detected nearby.

