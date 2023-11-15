X
Black Friday Deal: Save Money On An Xbox Series S Plus An Extra Controller

You can save $80 on this bundle now.

zach-mcauliffe
zach-mcauliffe
Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
Expertise Web hosting, operating systems, applications and software Credentials
  • Apple software beta tester, "Helps make our computers and phones work!" - Zach's grandparents
See full bio
Zachary McAuliffe
Xbox Series S with two controllers
Get a head start on Black Friday deals and save money on an Xbox Series S with 512GB of storage plus an extra controller. Normally this bundle would cost you $370, but this Walmart Black Friday deal brings the bundle's price down to $290, saving you $80. 

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy?

Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

I bought my Series S shortly after its release in 2020 after a lot of back and forth over whether I wanted this console or its larger, more expensive sibling, the Xbox Series X. Since then I've used the Series S for gaming and streaming content almost every day, and I don't know why I ever debated buying the Series X. 

The Series S has enough power to handle my streaming needs and play the latest games, like Starfield and Lies of P, without any hiccups or graphical issues. Sure, it has a lower resolution than the Series X, but even after seeing side-by-side videos and photos of both consoles working simultaneously, I can't tell much of a difference.

One major downside to the Series S is it doesn't have an optical disc drive. That means if you have a game disc for newer or older games, you can't play them on the Series S. However, if you pair the Series S with the Xbox Game Pass subscription service -- which starts at $10 a month and allows you to access a digital library of new and old games -- you won't notice the missing disc drive.

