Black Friday AirTag Deal Gets You a 4-Pack of Apple Trackers for Just $20 Apiece
With this Black Friday bargain, you can pick up these top-rated Bluetooth trackers at a $19 discount.
Apple's AirTags are some of our favorite Bluetooth trackers on the market, and they're a lot more affordable than having to replace a lost phone, backpack or wallet. They can be a little tough to find on sale, but with Black Friday deals in full swing, right now you've got a rare chance to grab some at a discount. You can snag this four-pack for just $80 at Amazon's Black Friday sale, which saves you $19 compared to the usual price. There's no telling when this deal will sell out or expire, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Apple's AirTag trackers work seamlessly with your iPhone and the Find My app and offer a super simple one-tap pairing process. You can then throw a tracker into a pocket as is or grab an appropriate AirTag accessory in order to clip them to keys, hook them onto a bag, stick them to your bike or attach them to anything else you want to keep track of.
Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
Once set up, the AirTags will show up in the Find My app and show your items on a map so you can easily find them. If an item is in your vicinity, you can use the app to play a sound on the AirTag's built-in speaker to help you find it and use the Precision Finding feature to be guided to your lost possession. This is handy if you're just looking for your keys around the house, for example. If you lose an item further afield, you can put it in Lost Mode which will then ping you if the AirTag is detected on the Find My network and allow you to add a message and include your phone number or email address.
Each AirTag is powered by a CR2032 coin battery, four of which are included with your purchase and which last around a year before you need to replace it. AirTags are IP67 water- and dust-resistant too, so you don't have to worry about them getting damaged if exposed to the elements.
And if you don't need a four-pack, you can pick up an individual AirTag for just $24 right now, which is a $5 discount.
