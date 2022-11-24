Black Friday Air Purifier Deals Save You Up to $300 on Molekule Models

Black Friday is almost here and most of the best sales are already live. If you're hoping to use the sales to snag an Air Purifier deal this year, you're in luck. Two of Molekule's top models are discounted for a limited time. Both its top-of-the-line Molekule Air Pro and its more compact Air Mini Plus air purifiers are discounted at Amazon with .

Air purifiers can provide relief from seasonal allergies and indoor air pollution, but the Air Pro purifier is a major upgrade and is from $1,000. It delivers three times better airflow than previous Molekule consumer devices and includes a particle sensor, a six-speed manual mode and two automatic protection modes. This can lower the sound level at night so that you're protected even in your sleep, making it a good option for large rooms in the home, as well.

The Air Pro air purifier features unique PECO, or photoelectrochemical oxidation, technology, which destroys pollen, mold bacterial viruses and chemicals to keep your air clean. This is different from the HEPA-filtration systems common on other air purifiers. However, it is FDA-cleared as a 510(k) Class II medical device.

With the ability to purify up to 1,000 square feet, the Air Pro is intended for professional offices, lobbies and other large spaces. The app includes device information, filter status and air particle levels.

If you don't need coverage for such a large space, you can get the Molekule Air Mini Plus , instead. That's a savings of $151. It purifies up to 250 square feet and offers five manual speeds.

Read more: The Best Air Purifier: Tested and Reviewed