Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Gmail's New AI FeatureZelda Tears of the Kingdom, ReviewedLast-Minute Mother's Day GiftsFind Movers You Can TrustBest Credit CardsPillows for Pain ReliefBest Solar CompaniesVerizon 5G Home Internet
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. How we test vacuums

Bissell's AeroSlim Handheld Vacuum Is Down to $30 (Save $26)

Tackle dust, dirt and debris anytime, anywhere with this cordless handheld vacuum cleaner.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
The Bissell AeroSlim cordless handheld vacuum is displayed against an orange background.
Bissell/CNET

Debris accumulates everywhere, not just your floors. If you're looking to clear away dust, crumbs and other messes from your furniture, drapes, desk, car or elsewhere, you'll need a cordless vacuum -- ideally a handheld model -- that you can easily take with you wherever you go. Bissell's AeroSlim is marked down to just $30 at Walmart, saving you $26 on the usual list price. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

See at Walmart

This versatile vacuum cleaner is ideal for quickly spot-cleaning debris. It will provide up to 12 minutes of battery life per charge and it comes with both a standard wall charger and a USB charger, making it easy to charge from your car, computer or any place with a USB port. There's also a storage stand for you to put it on when it's not in use. Additionally, the vacuum comes with a helpful two-in-one crevice tool and dusting brush to get those hard-to-reach places. At just $30, this is a solid deal on a handy handheld.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image