Bissell's AeroSlim Handheld Vacuum Is Down to $30 (Save $26)

Debris accumulates everywhere, not just your floors. If you're looking to clear away dust, crumbs and other messes from your furniture, drapes, desk, car or elsewhere, you'll need a cordless vacuum -- ideally a handheld model -- that you can easily take with you wherever you go. Bissell's AeroSlim is marked down to just $30 at Walmart, saving you $26 on the usual list price. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This versatile vacuum cleaner is ideal for quickly spot-cleaning debris. It will provide up to 12 minutes of battery life per charge and it comes with both a standard wall charger and a USB charger, making it easy to charge from your car, computer or any place with a USB port. There's also a storage stand for you to put it on when it's not in use. Additionally, the vacuum comes with a helpful two-in-one crevice tool and dusting brush to get those hard-to-reach places. At just $30, this is a solid deal on a handy handheld.