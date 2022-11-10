Billie's Early Black Friday Sale Saves You 20% on Purchases of $20 or More

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Billie is running its Black Friday sale early, where you can take with the promo code SHOP20.

Billie is a body care brand that focuses on making shaving more convenient. You can buy anything from individual blades to complete kits, including the brand's signature razor. The fact that everything costs less than $50 means that many products will meet the $20 minimum for savings.

Billie's razors, shaving cream and body buffer are easy to use. The razors and shaving cream are my two favorites of the three, and the razors are the best I've ever used. The razors at Billie's are more in line with those sold at a typical drug shop than with traditional straight razors.

That said, this razor is unlike any you've seen before in terms of its actual utility. The five stainless steel blades get near to the skin without cutting you, the aloe moisturizer makes it easier to shave and the handle is ergonomic. For just $10, you can get this .

This includes a razor, shaving cream and a body buffer, and costs $20 with the discount. For $24, you can get a that has a razor, four extra blades, shaving cream and moisturizer. The , which includes a razor kit and two wax kits, costs $23.

Ingrown hair treatments, butter balms, dry shampoo and more are just a few of the additional items available. Visit to take advantage of the rest of today's deal.

