Big Cyber Monday Deal: Save 50% on This Oral-B Electric Toothbrush

Cyber Monday is here, and the deals go way beyond just Alexa speakers and Fire TV streamers. For instance, one of our favorite electric toothbrushes -- which can be a pricey upgrade over a traditional manual brush -- is on sale right now. of up to 50% on Oral-B and Colgate products, including electric toothbrushes, whitening kits and more. Whether you want to give your loved ones a gift they can use each day or just want to snag some of these deals for yourself, anyone can benefit from healthier teeth and gums.

One of the best Oral-B electric toothbrush kits you can buy today, the Genius X, is an app-enabled toothbrush that occasionally checks in with your phone to let you know how well you're brushing. It shows you a map of your teeth with pressure reports and brushing duration, as well as letting you know when you need to replace the brush head. This particular kit includes a travel case and charger as well as two heads for half the price you'd normally pay.

And if you want to save a little more money, you can snag the instead for just $30. It has fewer features, like only two vibration levels, but it's pretty comparable in terms of app insights and timer function.

For those who want a whiter smile, Colgate's is on sale, too. It's 30% off, bringing the price down to $35, and the kit includes a teeth whitening pen and an LED tray. It's safe to use and won't damage your tooth enamel, plus it's designed to be no-mess. Just apply the whitening pen after you brush and then pop in the LED tray for 10 minutes before bed. According to Colgate, you should see whiter teeth in 10 days.

And if you're looking for a low-cost stocking stuffer, Colgate's is an eco-friendly brush with a reusable aluminum handle that uses 80% less plastic than traditional manual designs and is built so that you can replace the head easily -- there are even two brush heads included with your purchase -- to help cut down on waste. At 49% off right now, you'll pay just $5 for this toothbrush.

Be sure stock up on everything you and your family need to stay on top of your oral health and hygiene during Cyber Weekend.