Best Vacuum Deals: Swoop Up Savings of Up to $200 on Dyson, Tineco, Roomba and More

There's an affordable vacuum for everyone, thanks to these internet deals.

Vacuuming is a necessary pain. Nobody likes to do it. The internet is full of hacks for the quickest and most efficient ways to do this chore. Clearly, any improvement to this particular drudgery is welcome. That's why we've scoured every retailer, from Amazon to Walmart, for all the latest offers across all vacuum types, be it stick, cordless, robot, carpet cleaner or otherwise.

Cordless vacuums are the tool of choice for quick or light cleaning, and they've been getting more powerful in recent years, making them comparable to their more traditional corded counterparts, according to our testing. However, that has also brought up the price in some cases. Luckily, you can frequently score a good deal on a new vacuum that will make your life just a little bit easier. 

Below, you'll find all the best vacuum deals currently available. Check back often, as we will continue to update this list with new deals as they drop. 

Best cordless and stick vacuum deals
Hoover/CNET

Hoover WindTunnel cordless pet vacuum: $200

Save $130

This Hoover cordless stick vacuum is lightweight and made with pets in mind. It can stand on its own and has a dust bin that's easy to clean. Plus, it's quieter than average so you and your pet will find vacuuming more bearable.

$200 at Amazon


Tineco/CNET

Tineco smart wet-dry mop: $320

Save $180 with Best Buy Plus

This capable vac does double-duty as a mop for hard flooring. Plus, with the self-cleaning feature, you don't have to touch the yucky wet mop roller. Sadly, this discount is only available for Best Buy Plus members, but you can see if there's an open-box vacuum like this one near you so you can save.

$320 at Best Buy
Dyson/CNET

Dyson V11 cordless stick vacuum: $415

Save $155

Dyson vacuums always kill it in our testing, but the prices run high. If you're going to bag a Dyson vacuum, do it while it's on sale. And with the Dyson V11 cordless stick vacuum now 27% off, it's a good time to buy.

$415 at Amazon

Best robot vacuum deals

Dreame/CNET

Dreame D10 Plus: $300

Save $100

If you take a peek at the best robot vacuums we've tested, you'll find the Dreame D10 Plus right at the top of our list. It, well, cleaned up in our lab-based cleaning tests, keeping up with models that cost considerably more, while also offering a self-emptying design and a built-in mopping mode at a much lower cost than most of the competition. It's an easy cleaner to recommend at full price, but right now, you can save $100 and bring the final cost down to just under $300.

Stock is currently sold out, but we're expecting more in the coming days, so click the Notify button to not miss out on a restock. 

$300 at Dreame
iRobot/CNET

Roomba i5 Plus self-emptying robot vacuum: $401

Save $149

With a three-stage cleaning system, which is designed for tackling messy carpets and hard floors, the Roomba i5 Plus robo vac is incredibly handy. This version cleans up after itself, too, emptying into an enclosed bag that holds up to 60 days of debris. Now $149 off, this is a decent price to help reduce general day-to-day cleaning.

$401 at Amazon
Anker/CNET

Anker Eufy 25 robot vac: $149

Save $100

This model stood out in our tests for its formidable vacuum power despite a budget-friendly price. Snatch the autonomous vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity for under $150 right now.

$149 at Walmart
iRobot/CNET

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus Evo: $449

Save $101

The iRobot Roomba i3 Plus Evo is an excellent option if you want a robot vacuum with a base station for cheap, especially since this deal makes the price much more affordable.

$449 at Amazon

More vacuum deals

Hoover/CNET

Hoover Dual Spin Pet Plus carpet cleaner: $180

Save $80

This Hoover carpet cleaner features double brushes that lift up dirt and stains. Its dual tank system keeps clean and dirty water separate. The bottom part of this carpet cleaner is large and won't slip into every crevice, but Hoover includes an upholstery tool you can use in these trickier spots.

$180 at Amazon
Bissell/CNET

Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner: $88

Save $36

Bissell makes an even more compact carpet cleaner to wheel around the house and stamp out stains. The Little Green weighs less than 10 pounds and has spray, scrub, and suction modes to rescue your carpets from the daily onslaught. Sadly, the dog in the image is not included. 

$88 at Walmart
Hoover/CNET

Hoover PowerScrub carpet cleaner: $148

Save $92

If you'd rather push your carpet cleaner over stains and save your back some trouble, this upright wet-vac carpet cleaner has 360-degree brushes and major suction to bust up wine, food and pet stains.

$148 at Amazon

