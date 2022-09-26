Best USB-C Monitor Deals: Get a 24-Inch FHD Display for $180, 27-Inch QHD for $310, 32-Inch 4K for $349

Do you enjoy cable clutter? Is your idea of a good time hunting around for the right adapter to connect a laptop to a display? If the answer is a resounding "No!" to these questions, you ought to consider a USB-C monitor for your next display upgrade. A USB-C monitor offers the most streamlined setup and saves you from having various cables cluttering your desk or needing to dig around for adapters.

With a USB-C monitor, a single cable delivers audio, video and power to the display. No need for an HDMI or DisplayPort connection for audio and video, and a separate USB cable to power the monitor's USB ports. No need for an adapter or conversion cable to connect an HDMI or DisplayPort cable to your laptop. As laptops grow thinner, many have ditched the HDMI port and offer only USB-C connections. Most notably, Apple's MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro lack HDMI ports. And a USB-C monitor pairs nicely with a USB-C laptop.

In terms of resolution, I recommend at least full HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) for a 24-inch display; Quad HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) for a 27-inch display; and Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels, aka 4K) for anything 32 inches or larger. The other spec to keep an eye on is the maximum brightness rating, which you'll see range from 250 to 500 nits. Lower-end monitors are usually rated at 250 or 300 nits, which will likely suffice for a dark den or basement. For a sun-drenched office, however, you'll want something that's rated for 350 nits or higher. For more on that, I direct your attention to CNET's monitor buying guide.

Check out the best USB-C monitor deals we see right now. The screen sizes range from 24 inches to a 34-inch ultrawide display. What you won't find here are professional-grade monitors with wide color gamut or gaming displays with fast refresh rates. These are general-purpose monitors for home, office and home office use.

Amazon This basic USB-C display from ViewSonic is surprisingly well-rounded for the price. It serves up a full HD resolution, which ought to provide a crisp image across the 23.8-inch panel. In addition to USB-C connectivity, it also features both HDMI and VGA connections. It's far from a gaming monitor, but if you want to play the occasional game, it does feature AMD FreeSync to help eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. Integrated speakers are on board -- not always a given -- and it's adjustable with both tilt and swivel (but no height adjustment). With a minimal 250-nit brightness rating, however, it's best used under artificial light rather than a room that receives a ton of natural light. It's on sale for only $180 at Amazon right now. You're receiving price alerts for ViewSonic VX2485-MHU

Lenovo This Lenovo model is a 27-inch display with a QHD resolution for a sharper picture than an FHD display provides. It features USB-C connectivity along with both HDMI and DisplayPort. It's rated for a sufficient 350 nits of brightness and also supplies integrated speakers and a modern design with thin bezels and a flexible stand that provides height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustments. It's currently $85 off with code THINK2 at Lenovo.

Dell This 27-inch display's price has hovered around $400 for the past few months at Dell but has dropped to a very reasonable $310. It's a QHD panel rated for 350 nits of brightness, which makes it a good fit for well-lit environments. It supplies a pair of HDMI ports in addition to USB-C along with built-in speakers.

ViewSonic This ViewSonic model is a 27-inch, Quad HD panel rated for 350 nits of brightness. The stand isn't the sleekest, but it makes up for its clunky design with flexibility, offering pivot, swivel, height and tilt adjustments. It's discounted by $40 right now and selling for only $310 right now at Amazon. You're receiving price alerts for ViewSonic VG2755-2K

This 27-inch Samsung model delivers a 4K resolution at a price where you see most 27-inch QHD monitors. It's rated for a sufficient 300 nits of brightness. In addition to USB-C, it also supplies HDMI and DisplayPort connections. It's only $339 at Amazon with its current $61 discount.

This BenQ model was selling for twice its current price when it was released in 2020. Its price has usually bounced between $400 and $500 this year, which makes it a great deal at its current $349. It's a 32-inch, 4K display with USB-C connectivity and is rated for 300 nits of brightness. It also features AMD FreeSync and both HDMI and DisplayPort connections. You're receiving price alerts for BenQ EW3270U

AOC For roughly $60 more than the above BenQ model, this 32-inch 4K AOC display, with a rating of 350 nits, should provide a panel that is a bit brighter. It supplies a DisplayPort connection and a pair of HDMI ports in addition to USB-C connectivity. It also has integrated speakers and a flexible stand with height, tilt and swivel adjustments.

LG This ultrawide display acts like a two-monitor setup but without the break in the middle between the display. It features an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio and a 2,560x1,080-pixel resolution. In addition to being plenty wide, it should be plenty bright with a 400-nit rating. It also features AMD FreeSync and is occasionally discounted by $50 at Best Buy. You're receiving price alerts for LG 34WP65G-B

