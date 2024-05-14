Best TV Sales: Big Name TV Deals You Can't Miss Out On
There are tons of TV sales available right now with major savings on TVs from LG, Samsung and more.
If you've been thinking about upgrading your television to a bigger size or to get some new and improved features, now is a great time to do so. There are currently tons of deals on top-rated brands and models to choose from. Whether you're hoping to watch this season's upcoming MLB and WNBA games in HD or planning a summer movie night for the family, we've found deals on TVs to fit your viewing needs.
Upgrading to a new TV can make a big difference in any home theater setup, and there have been some exciting advances in resolution and sound over the last few years. Before you grab a new set, be sure to check out our TV buying guide to give you a better sense of what you need and all the options available.
If you know what you want, consider these TV sales on some of the best TVs available right now, including trusted brands, such as Samsung, LG and Amazon. For specific categories, check out our roundups of the best 4K TV deals or the best cheap TV deals. We'll update this page as new offers appear and old ones expire, so check back often.
Samsung TV deals
If you're looking for a quality Samsung TV with a decent-size screen but don't need a top-dollar OLED display, check out this 75-inch Q60C Series QLED 4K TV. It's a 2023 model that boasts advanced features, such as 4K upscaling, object-tracking audio and a remote with built-in solar charging.
- 32-inch Q60C QLED 4K UHD smart Tizen TV: $450 (save $30)
- 85-inch Q60C QLED 4K UHD smart Tizen TV: $1,250 (save $350)
- 85-inch Q70C QLED 4K UHD smart Tizen TV: $1,600 (save $300)
- 85-inch Class CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K smart Tizen $1,100 (save $200)
- 83-inch OLED S90C: $3,500 (save $1,900)
- 55-inch OLED S95C: $1,800 (save $700)
Amazon Fire TV deals
The high-end Omni QLED Series is the most advanced in Amazon's lineup. This 75-inch model, which is $100 off even for non-Prime members, features a stunning 4K UHD display as well as support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. It also has tons of other cutting-edge features, including adaptive brightness and a built-in microphone for truly hands-free Alexa control.
- 43-inch Omni Series 4K smart TV: $330 (save $70)
- 50-inch Omni Series 4K smart TV: $340 (save $140)
- 55-inch Omni Series 4K smart TV: $400 (save $150)
- 65-inch Omni Series 4K smart TV: $640 (save $120)
- 75-inch Omni Series 4K smart TV: $820 (save $230)
- 43-inch Omni QLED Series 4K smart TV: $380 (save $70)
- 50-inch Omni QLED Series 4K smart TV: $420 (save $90)
- 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K smart TV: $700 (save $100)
- 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K smart TV: $1,000 (save $100)
- 43-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV: $250 (save $120)
- 50-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV: $330 (save $120)
- 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV: $370 (save $150)
- 32-inch 2-Series 4k UHD smart TV: $120 (save $80)
- 40-inch 2-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $179 (save $71)
LG TV deals
We love LG OLED TVs for their quality and price. This TV is currently $800 off at Best Buy, a serious savings on one of the best TVs. The LG C3 is our favorite high-end TV right now. The self-lit OLED pixels create beautiful graphics with infinite contrast, perfect black and over 1 billion vibrant colors. With Filmmaker mode, you can enhance every moment in Dolby Atmos audio for an ultimate home theater experience.
- 65-inch UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD smart WebOS TV: $400 (save $50)
- 65-inch 80 Series QNED 4K UHD smart WebOS TV: $900 (save $200)
- 65-inch B3 Series OLED 4K smart TV: $1,200 (save $100)
Toshiba, Sony and other TV deals
This TV not only sports a decent screen size with a high resolution but it also supports HDR10 and is built on Amazon's Fire TV platform. It also has a game mode that decreases latency and an interesting color remaster mode to restore the colors of older images to as close to the original as possible.
- 24-inch Westinghouse HD smart Roku TV: $70 (save $40)
- 65-inch Pioneer LED 4K UHD smart Xumo TV: $330 (save $170)
- 75-inch Hisense A6 Series LED 4K smart TV: $500 (save $80)
- 55-inch Sony X77L LED 4K UHD smart Google TV: $550 (save $30)
