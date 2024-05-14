X
Best TV Sales: Big Name TV Deals You Can't Miss Out On

There are tons of TV sales available right now with major savings on TVs from LG, Samsung and more.

If you've been thinking about upgrading your television to a bigger size or to get some new and improved features, now is a great time to do so. There are currently tons of deals on top-rated brands and models to choose from. Whether you're hoping to watch this season's upcoming MLB and WNBA games in HD or planning a summer movie night for the family, we've found deals on TVs to fit your viewing needs.

Upgrading to a new TV can make a big difference in any home theater setup, and there have been some exciting advances in resolution and sound over the last few years. Before you grab a new set, be sure to check out our TV buying guide to give you a better sense of what you need and all the options available.

If you know what you want, consider these TV sales on some of the best TVs available right now, including trusted brands, such as Samsung, LG and Amazon. For specific categories, check out our roundups of the best 4K TV deals or the best cheap TV deals. We'll update this page as new offers appear and old ones expire, so check back often. 

Samsung TV deals

Samsung/CNET

75-inch Samsung Q60C QLED 4K TV: $850

Save $250

If you're looking for a quality Samsung TV with a decent-size screen but don't need a top-dollar OLED display, check out this 75-inch Q60C Series QLED 4K TV. It's a 2023 model that boasts advanced features, such as 4K upscaling, object-tracking audio and a remote with built-in solar charging. 

$850 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV deals

Amazon/CNET

75-inch Amazon Fire Omni QLED Series 4K TV: $1,000

Save $100

The high-end Omni QLED Series is the most advanced in Amazon's lineup. This 75-inch model, which is $100 off even for non-Prime members, features a stunning 4K UHD display as well as support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. It also has tons of other cutting-edge features, including adaptive brightness and a built-in microphone for truly hands-free Alexa control. 

1,000 at Amazon

LG TV deals

Josh Goldman/CNET

83-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K smart TV: $3,300

Save $1000

We love LG OLED TVs for their quality and price. This TV is currently $800 off at Best Buy, a serious savings on one of the best TVs. The LG C3 is our favorite high-end TV right now. The self-lit OLED pixels create beautiful graphics with infinite contrast, perfect black and over 1 billion vibrant colors. With Filmmaker mode, you can enhance every moment in Dolby Atmos audio for an ultimate home theater experience.

$3,300 at Best Buy

Toshiba, Sony and other TV deals

Toshiba/CNET

75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K smart Fire TV: $500

Save $150

This TV not only sports a decent screen size with a high resolution but it also supports HDR10 and is built on Amazon's Fire TV platform. It also has a game mode that decreases latency and an interesting color remaster mode to restore the colors of older images to as close to the original as possible.

$500 at Best Buy

