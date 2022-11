Black Friday 2022 is already behind us, but if you missed the biggest events of that day, don't worry -- there are so many incredible deals still live right now. Also we've still got Cyber Monday deals to look forward to. Many of those are starting to jump into the pool that is this Black Friday weekend. All of the major retailers -- including Amazon and Best Buy -- are still going strong, and Target is no different with its largest Black Friday week event ever, discounting more than a million items.

There are also a variety of early Cyber Monday deals on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys, games and more.

You can shop the entire sale at the link above, but to help you save some time, we've rounded up some of the best bargains available below. Deals come and go pretty fast during the holiday shopping season, so we'll continue to update this page with new deals as they appear. Be sure to check back often for the best Cyber Monday savings that Target has to offer.

Apple Score a huge saving on Apple's AirPods Pro 2 at Target, where the noise-canceling earbuds are down to $200. This AirPods Pro 2 deal is the best we've seen since the earbuds' launch this fall.

Nintendo/CNET The Nintendo Switch goes for $300, but right now you can get a bundle with a Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Switch Online individual membership, all for the price of a standard standalone Switch. You're receiving price alerts for Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 bundle: $300

Meta Pick up the 128GB Quest 2 VR headset bundled with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $50 off the price of the headset alone. The 256GB model is $70 off. You're receiving price alerts for Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle with Beat Saber 128 GB — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset

Lenovo For an entry-level, midsize laptop, it's hard to beat the Lenovo Ideapad 1i. It offers a thin and light design, and this spec at $240 off includes an Intel Core i3 processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM. It's usually $540. You're receiving price alerts for Lenovo 14" IdeaPad 1i Laptop with Windows 11 Home in S Mode - Intel Core i3 Processor - 8GB RAM - 256GB SSD Storage - Gray (82QC004BUS)

KitchenAid KitchenAid's Professional 5-quart stand mixer is on sale for just $250 right now. The iconic mixer has 10 speeds with plenty of power to mix even the densest ingredients. It comes with a flat beater, a dough hook and 5-quart stainless steel bowl.

Dyson Dyson's V8 cordless vacuum cleaner is on sale for $280 this week. It has up to 40 minutes of run time and is a lightweight vacuum, weighing just under 6 pounds. You're receiving price alerts for Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum, floor care appliances and accessories

LG Even a simple 2.1-channel soundbar like this LG can provide a serious improvement over your TV's built-in speakers. This all-in-one soundbar boasts 100 watts of total output and has a built-in subwoofer for rich lows. You can connect it to your TV using the HDMI ARC port or play audio from your phone, tablet or laptop with a USB or Bluetooth connection. You're receiving price alerts for LG SP2 Soundbar: $100

Keurig The K-Mini brewer from Keurig is the company's smallest brewer, and it's a great option if you're short on counter space. And now, Target is offering $20 off several different colors, plus you can get an extra 15% off select small appliances with code CYBER15, which drops the price down to $68.

More Target Early Cyber Monday deals

And if you've been looking for deals on gaming consoles, Target has the available for $250 (save $50), with a free $50 Target gift card included with your purchase. The only caveat is that you have to buy online but pick your item up in-store, as shipping is not available. Take a look at Target's website to check your local availability.