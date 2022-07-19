Best Studio Display Deals: Apple's New 5K Monitor Is Available Now

Apple's all-new Studio Display monitor hit shelves in March. Announced during Apple's "Peek Performance" event alongside the Mac Studio desktop, the Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina screen, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with Center Stage and a high-fidelity, six-speaker sound system. It's now available for , or from Best Buy, Adorama or B&H.

Right now discounts are hard to come by, but we have seen some short-term price drops, so we will continue to update this page as the Studio Display becomes available at more retailers, along with any deals or offers that drop the price as well.

Apple

How much does the Studio Display cost?

You can buy the Studio Display starting at $1,599 (£1,499, AU$2,499) and $1,499 for those eligible for Apple's education discount. You can also upgrade to nano-texture glass ($300) and a tilt- and height-adjustable stand ($400).

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Unveils 5K-Retina Studio Display With High-Fidelity...

Where to order the Studio Display

Besides Apple, there are a few retailers that have the Studio Display available for purchase. However, you might be waiting for a little while before your Studio Display is delivered. Some of the retailers do not actually have it in stock yet, and some retailers only have select configurations available, so check the retailer websites for expected delivery dates. We'll continue to update this section as it becomes more widely available.

Alongside the new Mac Studio, Apple introduced an all-new Studio Display. It includes Apple's A13 chip, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera for use with Center Stage, Spatial Audio and more. If you order now, most places offer in-store pickup by August. Shipping may take up to 10 weeks.

Best Buy is one of the earliest retailers to carry the Studio Display. Most models are currently sold out, though you can sign up for notifications when they are restocked. However, you can get the tilt-adjustable standard glass version right now. Models featuring nano-texture glass or the VESA mount adapter aren't available for purchase quite yet, though we expect that to change in the near future.

Adorama has all configurations of the new Studio Display available for immediate purchase. It should be noted, however, that products are back-ordered with an expected arrival date in September for when your monitor will actually be delivered.