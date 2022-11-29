Best Streaming Deals on HBO Max, Disney Plus, Hulu, More

Disney Plus, Hulu, Sling TV: What all these streaming services and more have in common -- apart from seemingly endless compelling TV shows and movies -- is that they're still running discounts on subscriptions during Cyber Week.

You can either snag a Disney Plus deal before next week's price hike, take advantage of a bundle offer or save mega bucks for student subscriptions. This means that if you've been toying with the idea of dropping a streaming subscription to save some cash, some of these deals may offer a way to fit a streaming TV platform into your budget after all. The not-so-great news? If they didn't expire on Cyber Monday, these discounts may expire very soon.

Let's break down the best streaming service deals you can buy now -- and when they end. This story has been updated with new details.

Sarah Tew/CNET In a last-chance deal, Disney Plus is offering an annual subscription for $80 to Disney Plus Premium (No Ads) if you sign up by Dec. 7. The streaming service will increase prices on all its plans and the Disney Bundle on Dec. 8, so you can lock in this rate for one year. After the promotional price expires, the plan will renew at $110 per year, plus tax. The deal is open to new or previous Disney Plus subscribers.

Sarah Tew/CNET Are you looking for a live TV streaming option? Sling is offering a discount on its three TV packages for a limited time, giving viewers access to live channels and on-demand shows and movies. New subscribers who sign up for Sling Orange ($40), Sling Blue ($40) or Sling Orange + Blue ($55) will receive 50% off the first month, dropping the price down to $20 or $27.50. After the deal expires, you'll be charged the regular rate for a monthly subscription, but you can always check out Sling Free.

Sarah Tew/CNET For a limited time, you can sign up for Starz for $5 a month for three months. The regular rate is $9 a month, so this deal will save you 44% during the three-month period. The promotional rate is available for new and previous subscribers who had the Starz app, once it expires, it will go up to the current price. The free trial is not included.

Sarah Tew/CNET At $14 a month, the Disney bundle saves you $5 each month over the cost of separate Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu subscriptions, which is basically the same as getting ESPN Plus for free. If you've already got a Hulu or ESPN account, you'll need to combine your accounts on your desktop.

Sarah Tew/CNET Paramount Plus normally runs $10 a month for its commercial-free (and live-CBS-included) offering, while its Essential plan costs $5 a month. Prepaying for a year of either can effectively net you two months free, with the ad-free version running $100 for the year (a $20 savings) and the ad-supported tier running $50 (a $10 savings).

David Katzmaier/CNET If you were on the fence about trying HBO Max and are in the market for a new streaming device, Google has a new deal for you. The search giant has a new bundle that combines its Chromecast with Google TV and three months of ad-free HBO Max for $65. With the device usually running $50 on its own, and ad-free HBO Max running $15 a month, this deal saves you $30 -- the equivalent of two free months of HBO Max. The Google Store deal will be available until Dec. 31, 2022, though you'll need to be new to HBO Max to take advantage of it.

Sarah Tew/CNET Paramount Plus provides a 25% student discount on its $5 per month Essential Plan that is good for four years, regardless of whether you graduate early. The offer cannot be applied to its Premium Plan or for subscribers who were grandfathered in on the now-discontinued Limited Commercials plan. The catch? You must be enrolled in an accredited, Title IV higher education institution. To sign up, Paramount Plus will verify your student credentials through a third party. The discount is good for eligible students with new or existing accounts. Those with existing Premium Plan subscriptions have the option to cancel and switch to the Essential plan to receive the special deal.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you have a Hulu plan that doesn't include the Disney Bundle, you may be eligible to get Disney Plus for $3 per month. Hulu-billed subscribers can select Disney Plus as an add-on for the reduced rate by visiting their account page. This discount applies to the basic, ad-supported $7 Hulu plan and for the $13 ad-free version. Verify your account details to determine whether you already have access to Disney Plus and to check if you're being billed via a third party. Go to the Manage Add-ons section of your account page and select Disney Plus. Currently, there's no expiration date for this offer.

Spotify Beyond getting Hulu in the Verizon bundle, there are a few ways to save on Disney's other streaming service. Students will want to check out Spotify's Premium Student offer which combines Spotify Premium, Hulu's ad-supported plan and Showtime for $5 per month. All told, the bundle would save nearly $22 a month. You need to be a student above the age of 18 who is "enrolled at a US Title IV accredited college or university" to qualify, and Spotify works with a third party called SheerID to verify that you're eligible. You will need to verify eligibility every 12 months, with the offer available for a total of four years. Full details can be found at Spotify's site.

Sarah Tew/CNET College students who don't want the Spotify and Showtime bundle can get the ad-supported Hulu for $2 a month. Hulu similarly uses SheerID to verify eligibility, with more details available on Hulu's site.

Sarah Tew/CNET Comcast, which owns Peacock and its parent NBCUniversal, includes a subscription to the $5-a-month Peacock Premium for all Xfinity Flex users as well as its Xfinity X1 and video customers who subscribe to at least the Xfinity Internet or Digital Starter TV internet and TV packages. More details can be found on Peacock's site. Cable company Cox is also giving away the $5-a-month Peacock Premium subscription to those who have Cox Internet with a Contour TV Essential or higher plan. Those with Cox Internet and a subscription to Contour Stream Player or Contour TV Starter can "enjoy a limited-time preview" of Peacock Premium "at no additional cost." Full details can be found on Cox's site. If you don't have Cox or Comcast, you can get an annual Peacock subscription for either $50 a year for ad-supported Premium or $100 a year for ad-free Premium Plus.

Just like Comcast and Cox, Charter is giving some of its home TV users up to a year of free Peacock Premium. The cable company, which owns Spectrum, now includes the free year of service with "most" of its cable TV plans. (It says, "Offer availability and content availability may vary by region.") Cord-cutters who only have Spectrum Internet will be able to get a free 90 days of Peacock Premium. If you're already paying for Peacock Premium you'll need to cancel the billing on your account and sign back up by linking your Spectrum account. It's also worth noting that after these 12 months are up, or 90 days for home internet users, you'll be automatically billed the streaming service's regular $5 per month rate unless you cancel.

Expired deals

James Martin/CNET Peacock is offering a discount on its ad-supported Premium plan. The subscription typically costs $5 a month. New and previous subscribers can sign up and pay $1 per month for a year. To get the deal, visit Peacock's website and use the code SAVEBIG -- the deal ends Nov. 28.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can sign up for Hulu's basic, ad-supported subscription at $2 per month for one year. Hulu raised its monthly price to $8 in October for its basic plan with ads, but with this Black Friday deal, you'll wind up paying $24 for 12 months of the service. That's a savings of 75%. The offer is available for new or returning customers who have not subscribed within the past month. The deal expires on Nov. 28. It can't be combined with the free trial or the Disney Bundle.

James Martin/CNET Catch up on series like The White Lotus, House of the Dragon and Euphoria on HBO Max. The streaming service is offering a special Black Friday deal on its ad-based tier. Normally $10 a month, the subscription is available for $2 per month for three months. New or returning US customers can sign up between now and Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, to receive the discounted rate. The offer is only available for HBO Max subscribers using Roku, Google Play, Apple and Amazon, and can't be redeemed with free trials or other discounts.