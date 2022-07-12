Best Prime Day Printer Deals: Save on HP, Canon and Epson

For many, a printer is a crucial part of the home office setup. If you're looking to upgrade your current printer, there are several Prime Day deals to choose from on HP, Canon and Epson models. And if you're in the market for other home office tech like mesh Wi-Fi systems, earbuds and Chromebooks, check out our Prime Day live blog and the best anti-Prime Day deals happening at other retailers.

Unfortunately, many of CNET's top staff printer picks aren't seeing discounts this Prime Day. But the printers that are on sale come from trusted brands and are highly rated on Amazon. Like any other tech product, you should consider your top priorities when shopping for a printer. As Stewart Wolpin notes in CNET's guide to the best printers, print speed and price are probably the two most important factors to consider if you're just printing simple documents and concert tickets. But color accuracy and printing quality will be critical factors if you need to print professional photos.

Amazon This printer can print documents and borderless photos, plus it comes with six months of Instant Ink included. You can also print files from your phone using the HP Smart app. There's a 2.7-inch color touch screen on the front of the printer for managing tasks, and the paper tray can hold 125 sheets.

Amazon Canon's Pixma inkjet printer can print from mobile devices as well as computers and can print 8.8 pages per minute in black and white and 4.4 color pages per minute. The paper tray holds up to 100 sheets.

Amazon This affordable printer lacks some of the bells and whistles of pricer models, like a color touch screen, but can print from mobile devices and laptops. Like many printers, it can also make copies and scan documents, and it works over Wi-Fi.

Amazon This printer has a 4.3-inch LCD touch screen for managing operations, works with phones and computers, and can scan, fax and copy in addition to printing. There's also a two-way paper feed, enabling it to hold regular and photo paper at the same time. There's an SD card slot to make printing directly from your camera easier.

Amazon Epson is touting speed first and foremost with this printer, claiming it can print 21 black and white or 11 color pages per minute. This printer also has a 2.7-inch touch screen and supports mobile printing. It has a 250-sheet paper tray.

