Don't Snooze on These 19 Presidents Day Mattress Sales

You don't want to miss the chance to cash in on Presidents Day mattress sales from top brands like Purple, Nectar and Brooklyn Bedding.

screen-shot-2021-11-16-at-1-36-43-pm.png
Taylor Leamey Senior Writer
Taylor Leamey writes about all things wellness, specializing in mental health, sleep and nutrition coverage. She has invested hundreds of hours into studying and researching sleep and holds a Certified Sleep Science Coach certification from the Spencer Institute. Not to mention the years she spent studying mental health fundamentals while earning her bachelor's degrees in both Psychology and Sociology. She is also a Certified Stress Management Coach.
Expertise Bachelor of Science, Psychology and Sociology Credentials
  Certified Sleep Science Coach, Certified Stress Management Coach
See full bio
Taylor Leamey
7 min read
See at Nectar
Nectar
Up to 40% off mattresses
See at Casper
Casper
Up to 30% off everything
See at DreamCloud
DreamCloud
50% off all mattresses
See at Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding
30% off sitewide
See at Saatva
Saatva
Up to $600 off mattresses
See at Purple
Purple
Up to $800 off mattresses and base sets
See at Helix Sleep
Helix
25% off sitewide + free bedroom bundle
See at Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle
20% off all mattresses
See at Layla
Layla
Up to $200 off mattresses + 2 free pillows
See at Bear
Bear
35% off sitewide + free sleep accessories
See at Titan
Titan
30% off sitewide
See at Dreamfoam
Dreamfoam
30% off sitewide
See at Amerisleep
Amerisleep
Save $450 on mattresses
See at Leesa
Leesa
30% off select mattresses + free accessory bundle
See at Nolah
Nolah
35% off select mattresses
See at Plank
Plank
30% off sitewide
See at Birch
Birch
25% off sitewide + 2 free Eco-Rest pillows
See at Beautyrest
Beautyrest
Save up to $1,110 off select mattresses
See at Serta
Serta
Up to $1,100 off select mattresses

Presidents Day is an one of the best times to buy a mattress. Right now, you'll see some of the most competitive sales that will drop the price of your next bed by hundreds. Many brands also throw in free bedding like pillows, sheets and mattress protectors when you buy a mattress.  

Our CNET sleep team has years of experience testing and writing about mattresses, so we know what's a good Presidents Day mattress deal and what's not. I'll update this page throughout the week, so check back for the latest Presidents Day mattress sales. 

Best Presidents Day mattress sales going on right now

Nectar

Up to 40% off mattresses

Online mattress giant Nectar offers up to 40% off mattresses for Presidents Day. People who love the feel of true memory foam that's slow-moving and cocoons your curves won't want to miss this sale. Nectar mattresses are already affordable, but you'll be hard-pressed to beat $659 for the flagship all-foam Nectar mattress. The Nectar Hybrid is only $799, and the Nectar Premier is only $1,099. 

See at Nectar

Casper

Up to 30% off everything

Casper mattresses are already what we would consider affordable; the up to 30% off Presidents Day mattress sale makes it a great time to buy a Casper bed if you've had your eye on one. The Original Casper mattress is 15% off, bringing it to $1,100. The Casper Wave Hybrid mattress is 30% off, which brings it to only $2,167. 

Casper pillows and bedding are also included in this sale. Additionally, you can save 25% off the bundle of a mattress protector and foundation. Casper's Presidents Day mattress sale ends on Feb. 28.

See at Casper

DreamCloud

50% off all mattresses

DreamCloud's Presidents Day mattress sale is by far one of the most generous right now at 50% off all mattresses. Most other brands are averaging around 20% to 35%, so this is probably one of the best options for the average person, especially pillow top lovers. 

Right now, you can get the DreamCloud mattress for $665 and the DreamCloud Premier for $916. I really can't overstate what a deal that is. 

See at DreamCloud

Brooklyn Bedding

30% off sitewide

Brooklyn Bedding is running a sitewide 30% off Presidents Day mattress sale when you use the code PRES30. That means you can get the Brooklyn Bedding mattress for only $933. The Brooklyn Bedding Signature mattress is a CNET favorite with three firmness levels and a supportive hybrid design. You can save on other Brooklyn Bedding mattresses like the cooling Aurora Luxe or Sedona Elite. The Brooklyn Bedding Presidents Day sale ends on Feb. 19. 

See at Brooklyn Bedding

Saatva

Up to $600 off mattresses

Saatva mattresses are a little more expensive than the average bed, but that's because of the hefty durability and quality of the beds. Saatva is also running a Presidents Day sale of up to $600 off. The fan-favorite Saatva Classic mattress is $300 off the original $1,995 price tag. It's not the biggest sale you'll see during Presidents Day, but Saatva beds offer a level of luxury that you can't get from just any bed out there

See at Saatva

Purple

Up to $800 off mattresses and base sets

Purple is running up to $800 off mattresses and base sets across the site for Presidents Day. However, the savings will depend on the mattress you're looking at. For example, you can get the Purple mattress for $1,099 instead of $1,499. The Purple Rejuvenate is on sale for $4,995, $500 off the MSRP. 

Some of the more luxurious Purple mattresses are pretty expensive, so it's nice to see a couple hundred off those high price tags.

See at Purple

Helix

25% off sitewide + free bedroom bundle

If you've been curious about Helix Sleep's extensive mattress collection, now is a good time to buy. For Presidents Day, Helix is running a 25% off sitewide sale with a free bedroom bundle if you buy a mattress. A bedroom bundle includes 2 Dream pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector. I think this is a solid deal because a mattress protector from Helix retails for $79.

Use code PDS25 to take advantage of this sale that ends Feb. 20. 

See at Helix Sleep

Tuft & Needle

20% off all mattresses

If you're looking for solid, affordable mattresses and don't care about all the bells and whistles that other brands boast, you'll like Tuft & Needle. For Presidents Day, Tuft & Needle mattresses are 20% off, which includes the Tuft & Needle Original, Mint and Mint Hybrid beds. Additionally, you can score 20% off pillows, percale and linen bedding and select foundations and bed frames. No code is required for this sale that ends on Feb. 26. 

See at Tuft & Needle

Layla

Up to $200 off mattresses + 2 free pillows

If you're interested in the flippable mattresses from Layla, you'll be happy to know they're up to $200 for Layla's Presidents Day mattress sale. The flagship memory foam mattress is currently $150 off with two free Layla pillows. The Hybrid model is $200 off with two pillows included. You can also get various sleep accessories like a weighted blanket, bamboo sheets and a down alternative comfort for less than retail price

See at Layla

Bear

35% off sitewide + free sleep accessories

The 35% off sitewide sale from Bear will bring down the flagship Bear Original queen mattress to only $649. There are not many mattresses that you can get for that price. As if that wasn't enough, Bear also includes a free accessory bundle with every mattress purchase. With a $320 value, you get two pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector for free. 

Use code PRESDAY to save on your next Bear mattress. 

See at Bear

Titan

30% off sitewide

Plus-size sleepers need beds that give them the support they need throughout the night. Titan mattresses offer precisely that. The Titan and Titan Plus Luxe mattresses are on sale for Presidents Day. When you use code PRESDAY30, you can cash in on 30% off until the sale ends on Feb. 19. A Queen Titan mattress is priced at $875 right now, and the Luxe is only $1,120. 

See at Titan

Dreamfoam

30% off sitewide

Budget shoppers rejoice! The Dreamfoam mattresses are 30% off for Presidents Day with code PRESDAY30. That means the already ultra-affordable Dreamfoam Doze mattress is available for $168. There will be few times when you can get a bed for less than this. 

The sale extends sitewide, so you can save on sleep accessories like pillows, sheets and blankets. Use the code PRESDAY30. The sale ends Feb. 19

See at Dreamfoam

Amerisleep

Save $450 on mattresses

For Presidents Day, Amerisleep is offering $450 off mattresses, including the AS2, AS3 and AS5, when you use the code AS450. You can get the AS2 mattress for only $1,099. Amerisleep also offers 40% off upholstered bed frames when bundled with a mattress and 30% off adjustable bed bundles. 

See at Amerisleep

Leesa

30% off select mattresses + free accessory bundle

Leesa's Presidents Day sale is 30% off select mattresses, which includes beds like the Leesa Original, Original Hybrid, Legend Hybrid and Chill series. Leesa mattresses have an accommodating foam feel that just about anyone will like. Taking 30% off the Leesa Original mattress is going to take the price down to $909. With your purchase of a Leesa mattress during this sale, you'll also get a free accessory bundle of two pillows and a sheet set. 

See at Leesa

Nolah

35% off select mattresses

Nolah is another brand offering one of the more generous Presidents Day sales at 35% off select mattresses and a free bundle of two pillows. Most brands are offering around 25% off beds right now. You can get the Nolah Signature mattress for $1,169 instead of $1,799. Included in this Presidents Day mattress sale are the Original, Signature, Evolution, Natural and Nurture mattresses. 

See at Nolah

Plank

30% off sitewide

From Brooklyn Bedding, Plank is a brand that offers firm mattresses favored by back and stomach sleepers. Plank's Presidents Day sale is 30% off sitewide with code PRESDAY30. Plank's prices are already affordable, so the 30% off will go a long way on a bed like the Plank Firm mattress priced at $933 during the sale. 

The sale ends Feb. 19. 

See at Plank

Birch

25% off sitewide + 2 free Eco-Rest pillows

Birch by Helix is also running a 25% off sitewide sale for Presidents Day with the code PDS25. That means you can get a Birch Natural Mattress for $1,593 instead of the original ticket price of $2,134. Like other brands during this time, if you purchase a new Birch mattress, you'll also get two free Eco-Rest pillows. 

The sale ends on Feb. 29. 

See at Birch

Beautyrest

Save up to $1,110 off select mattresses

Beautyrest is running a Presidents Day sale until Feb. 26 on select mattresses. The Beautyrest Black, Black Hybrid, Harmony Lux and Harmony Lux Hybrid are up to $1,100 off. Currently, savings are $300 off selected mattresses, though we might see these numbers change as Presidents Day draws closer. 

See at Beautyrest

Serta

Up to $1,100 off select mattresses

You can save up to $1,110 on select Serta mattresses when you pair them with the Motion Perfect Adjustable Base. Select mattresses from the iComfortEco, Perfect Sleeper and Arctic collections are included in this sale that ends Feb 26. 

See at Serta

Is Presidents Day a good day to buy a mattress?

Surprisingly enough, Presidents Day is one of the best times to buy a mattress during the year. It's the first big mattress sale day of the year, and it generally rivals any sale you'll see during other big holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Though it depends on the brand, you could see up to 50% off your next mattress. 

How much should you pay for a good bed?

Mattress prices range based on the quality of materials, size and durability of the bed. The average cost of online mattresses falls between $800 to $1,200. Even within this range, there will be differences in construction, quality and life expectancy. However, the full price range for mattresses is far wider than that. There are budget mattresses for under $500 and luxury mattresses for well over $2,500. No matter your budget, you can find a bed in your price range. 

Mattress sales like Presidents Days are a great way to offset the price of your next bed and get a high-quality bed for less. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
