Best October Prime Day Video Game Deals Still Available
Even though Prime Day is over, there are still a lot of lingering deals for video games on all the main consoles you can take advantage of.
The Amazon October Prime Day event is now over, but we're still seeing a lot of great games available across the board. So, if you missed out on the sales in the past couple of days, you still have some time to pick up a few games, including some well-known ones like Tears of the Kingdom and Demon's Souls. Also, be sure to check out Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale to make sure deals last.
Here are the best game deals we've seen across the Xbox, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch gaming consoles.
The latest and possibly greatest Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom, on Nintendo Switch has already sold out at Amazon at its Prime Day sale point but is still available at Walmart for $48.
This single-player crossover title for the Switch combines the worlds of Mario and Rayman for tactical turn-based action.
More October Prime Day video game deals
- Pokemon Violet (Switch): $47 (save $13)
- Demon's Souls (PS5): $35 (save $35)
- Bayonetta 3 (Switch): $39 (save $21)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch): $40 (save $20)
- The Nioh Collection (PS5): $45 (save $15)
- Street Fighter 6 (PS5): $43 (save $17)
- Street Fighter 6 (PS4): $43 (save $17)
- Street Fighter 6 (Xbox): $40 (save $20)
- Road 96 (PS4): $15 (save $15)
- Maneater Apex Edition (PS4): $10 (save $20)
- Maneater Apex Edition (Xbox): $10 (save $20)
- Goat Simulator 3 (PS5): $10 (save $20)
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Xbox): $20 (save $40)
- Fire Emblem Engage (Switch): $37 (save $23)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PS4): $10 (save $10)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Xbox): $10 (save $10)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition (PS5): $22 (save $18)
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor -- Martyr -- Ultimate Edition (PS5): $25 (save $25)
- Octopath Traveler II (PS5): $30 (save $30)
- Darksiders III (Switch): $22 (save $18)
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch): $49 (save $11)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5): $39 (save $31)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (PS4): $25 (save $25)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Xbox): $25 (save $25)
- Pokemon Go Plus Plus: $52 (save $3)
- Sakuna of Rice and Ruin (Switch): $23 (save $7)
- Judgement (Xbox): $22 (save $19)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (PS4): $16 (save $36)
- Star Ocean The Divine Force (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): $20 (save $20)
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 (Xbox): $10 (save $50)
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 (PS4): $15 (save $45)
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 (PS5): $20 (save $40)
- Digimon Survive (PS4): $10 (save $10)
