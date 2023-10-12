X
Best October Prime Day Video Game Deals Still Available

Even though Prime Day is over, there are still a lot of lingering deals for video games on all the main consoles you can take advantage of.

The Amazon October Prime Day event is now over, but we're still seeing a lot of great games available across the board. So, if you missed out on the sales in the past couple of days, you still have some time to pick up a few games, including some well-known ones like Tears of the Kingdom and Demon's Souls. Also, be sure to check out Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale to make sure deals last. 

Here are the best game deals we've seen across the Xbox, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch gaming consoles.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch): $48

The latest and possibly greatest Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom, on Nintendo Switch has already sold out at Amazon at its Prime Day sale point but is still available at Walmart for $48.

Details
Save $22
$48 at Walmart

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch): $30

This single-player crossover title for the Switch combines the worlds of Mario and Rayman for tactical turn-based action. 

Details
Save $30
$30 at Amazon

More October Prime Day video game deals

