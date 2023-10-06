Best October Prime Day Vacuum Deals to Shop Right Now

As they say, the cleaning of a house never ends, but you can certainly make the job easier for yourself with some of the latest tech in the market. Whether you want to do the work yourself with a vacuum cleaner, or have some help with a robot vacuum, the upcoming October Prime Day event is the perfect time to pick up something new.

To that end, we've collected some of our favorite vacuum deals across the board to save you a bit of hassle, so check out our picks below.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner: $29 As clean as we try to keep things, the unfortunate truth is that dust is inevitable. The same is very much true for our cars; instead of pulling out a big vacuum every time you want to clean things, this great little car vacuum is a good alternative. It comes with several different attachments to get into every nook and cranny, plugs directly into a 12v outlet, and has a 16-foot cable so that you can reach everywhere in your car. Details Save $11 with coupon $29 at Amazon

eufy by Anker HomeVac H11: $50 If you'd like a portable option that isn't tied to your car, this HomeVac H11 is light as can be at only 1.2 pounds. That doesn't mean it isn't powerful, though; with 5500Pa of suction, you can clean up quite a lot, especially with the help of the 2-in-1 crevice tool. It is battery-powered, so you'll have to charge it, but given that it will have a lot of downtime, that shouldn't be an issue. Just be sure to clip the coupon to get the discount. Details Save $10 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $100 Robot vacuums are a great option if you have little free time to sweep the floors. Of course, they can be pretty expensive, which is why we like this entry-level Lefant robot vacuum. It has 2200Pa of suction, comes with six different cleaning modes for you to pick from, and is self-charging. It's also made with pet hair taken into consideration, so if you have pets, this will work just fine. Details Save $90 $100 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692: $215 If you'd like something a bit more premium, the iRobot Roomba 692 has a few extra features and a bit stronger suction. It also has a three-stage cleaning process to make sure all dust and hair is removed, which is great. The Roomba 692 is also just as well suited for hardwood floors as it is for carpets, so if you have a mix of both, you're in luck. Details Save $85 $215 at Amazon