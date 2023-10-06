Best October Prime Day Vacuum Deals to Shop Right Now
If you need to buy a new cordless vacuum, or even a robot vacuum, these early Prime Day sales are a perfect opportunity.
As they say, the cleaning of a house never ends, but you can certainly make the job easier for yourself with some of the latest tech in the market. Whether you want to do the work yourself with a vacuum cleaner, or have some help with a robot vacuum, the upcoming October Prime Day event is the perfect time to pick up something new.
To that end, we've collected some of our favorite vacuum deals across the board to save you a bit of hassle, so check out our picks below.
As clean as we try to keep things, the unfortunate truth is that dust is inevitable. The same is very much true for our cars; instead of pulling out a big vacuum every time you want to clean things, this great little car vacuum is a good alternative. It comes with several different attachments to get into every nook and cranny, plugs directly into a 12v outlet, and has a 16-foot cable so that you can reach everywhere in your car.
If you'd like a portable option that isn't tied to your car, this HomeVac H11 is light as can be at only 1.2 pounds. That doesn't mean it isn't powerful, though; with 5500Pa of suction, you can clean up quite a lot, especially with the help of the 2-in-1 crevice tool. It is battery-powered, so you'll have to charge it, but given that it will have a lot of downtime, that shouldn't be an issue. Just be sure to clip the coupon to get the discount.
Robot vacuums are a great option if you have little free time to sweep the floors. Of course, they can be pretty expensive, which is why we like this entry-level Lefant robot vacuum. It has 2200Pa of suction, comes with six different cleaning modes for you to pick from, and is self-charging. It's also made with pet hair taken into consideration, so if you have pets, this will work just fine.
If you'd like something a bit more premium, the iRobot Roomba 692 has a few extra features and a bit stronger suction. It also has a three-stage cleaning process to make sure all dust and hair is removed, which is great. The Roomba 692 is also just as well suited for hardwood floors as it is for carpets, so if you have a mix of both, you're in luck.
Doing your own cleaning means you get to micro-manage the quality of it, and this Tineco Pure ONE S11 will certainly help with that. With 130W of suction and about 40 minutes of operation, you can get a lot of cleaning done, and there's even an attachment to convert it to a handheld vacuum, saving you the trouble of having to buy a separate vacuum.
