Best October Prime Day Toy Deals: Get These Before They're Gone
Amazon's October Prime Day Deals benefit all ages, with great savings to snag on toys and games! Check out our list of the best deals you'll find this year.
Amazon's October Prime Days have a lot to offer, especially for the younger generation. With the holidays just around the corner, now is definitely the time to buy to can stock up!
We've compiled great deals on toys and games that are great for the whole family. These deals won't last long so snag them while you can! Today's day 2 of the sale so we'll be updating this list throughout the day to make sure the best ones are here.
Encourage imagination with this 100-piece set of magnet building tiles. It's discounted by 47% right now.
Right now you can get a bunch of Funko Pop figures, games and other cool fan merch at ultra low prices.
This toy makes realistic mowing sounds and produces bubbles as your child plays.
More October Prime Day toy deals:
- ThinkFun Gravity Maze STEM toy: $23 (save $11)
- Disney Princess 21-piece dress-up trunk: $24 (save $11)
- Nerf Elite 2.0 double punch motorized dart blaster: $24 (save $11)
- Melissa and Doug wooden cutting fruit set: $18 (save $10)
- Hand2Mind mathlink cubes number blocks activity set: $17 (save $8)
- Paw Patrol ty car with Chase action figure: $12 (save $6)
- Cabbage Patch Kids newborn baby doll: $10 (save $5)
- Spirograph Jr. arts and crafts kit: $14 (save $11)
- Lite-Brite ultimate classic toy: $13 (save $7)
- Fisher-Price Baby's First Blocks set: $7 (save $4)
- Mattel Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel doll: $18 (save $9)
- Kids Basketball Hoop Arcade indoor game: $35 (save $35)
- Toniebox audio player starter set: $100 (save $54)
- Green Toys Wagon: $22 (save $3)
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping