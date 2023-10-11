X
Best October Prime Day Toy Deals: Get These Before They're Gone

Amazon's October Prime Day Deals benefit all ages, with great savings to snag on toys and games! Check out our list of the best deals you'll find this year.

Amazon's October Prime Days have a lot to offer, especially for the younger generation. With the holidays just around the corner, now is definitely the time to buy to can stock up!

We've compiled great deals on toys and games that are great for the whole family. These deals won't last long so snag them while you can! Today's day 2 of the sale so we'll be updating this list throughout the day to make sure the best ones are here. 

PicassoTiles 100-piece set: $32

Encourage imagination with this 100-piece set of magnet building tiles. It's discounted by 47% right now.

Save $28
$32

Up to 62% off Funko Action Figures and more

Right now you can get a bunch of Funko Pop figures, games and other cool fan merch at ultra low prices.



Bubble-Go Deluxe toy lawn mower: $11

This toy makes realistic mowing sounds and produces bubbles as your child plays. 

Save $13
$11

More October Prime Day toy deals: 

