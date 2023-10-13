Best October Prime Day Deals on Earbuds and Headphones Still Available Right Now

Amazon's October Prime Day officially came to a close Wednesday, but there are still some great deals to be had on headphones and earbuds from Apple, Beats, Sony and many more. These remaining discounts aren't likely to be around much longer, so keep that in mind when deciding whether or not to buy.

Here's a look at the best deals we've spotted so far. We'll be updating this list as the deals change, too, so be sure to keep checking back if you don't see the discount you'd been hoping for. The prices are quite volatile post-Prime Day, so who knows what discounts could crop up over the next few hours?

Best October Prime Day headphone and earbud deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $200 Apple not only swapped in USB-C connectivity in its new iPhone 15 models, but it made the switch with the new AirPods Pro 2. These earbuds are nearly identical to their Lightning predecessor, delivering the same excellent sound, noise canceling and voice-calling performance. That said, they offer some other small upgrades, including additional dust-resistance and a new acoustic architecture that allows for Lossless Audio with the Vision Pro, Apple's upcoming wearable headset that's set to be released in early 2024 and costs $3,499. Is it possible that new acoustic architecture makes the buds sound subtly different with current devices, including the iPhone? Maybe, maybe not. Either way, the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are easy to recommend to Apple users, despite their high price. Details Read our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review. Save $49 $200 at Amazon

AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning): $189 These AirPods Pro might not have that fancy new USB-C port on the bottom of their charging case, but they're still a great deal -- and they're $10 cheaper than their USB-C counterparts as well. Details Save $60 $189 at Walmart

Beats Studio Pro: $180 The Beats Studio Pro headphones may carry a list price of $350, but we always knew they would frequently be on sale and $180 marks their lowest price date (they're a very good deal at that price). Love 'em or hate 'em, Beats Studio headphones are among the most popular headphones of all time, launching as a wired headphone back in 2008. The fourth generation models carry the same list price as their predecessor and look similar on the outside but have some big changes on the inside that make them significantly better. I'm tempted to describe them as more affordable plastic versions of the AirPods Max. However, that's not quite accurate due to a choice in chipsets and one notable missing feature. But read our full review to find out what makes this a great headphone with some caveats. Details Read our Beats Studio Pro review. Save: $170 $180 at Amazon

Sony CH-520 headphones: $50 Sony released its new entry-level CH-720N noise-canceling headphones in 2023. They're quite good, but if you can't afford them (they list for $150), the company's new budget on-ear CH-520 headphones are an intriguing option for only around $50. They lack noise canceling and are pretty no-frills, but they have good sound for their price, are lightweight and pretty comfortable for on-ear headphones, and also have excellent battery life (they're rated for up to 50 hours at moderate volume levels). Additionally, they have multipoint Bluetooth pairing, so you can pair them with two devices simultaneously, such as a smartphone and computer, and switch audio. Voice-calling performance is decent, though not up to the level of what you get with the CH-720N. Note that there's no wired option -- this is a wireless Bluetooth-only headphone. The CH-520 offers overall balanced sound with decent clarity. The bass has some punch to it but doesn't pack a wallop, and you're not going to get quite as wide a soundstage as you get from Sony's more expensive over-ear headphones. But these definitely sound better than Sony's previous entry-level on-ear headphones and sound better than I thought they would. I tried the white color but they also come in blue and black. Details Save $10 $50 at Amazon

Baseus Bowie MA10: $30 Priced at just $30, the Baseus Bowie MA10 delivers surprisingly good sound along with active noise canceling for its low price (you just don't see too many active noise canceling earbuds at this price). They're IPX6 water-resistant (meaning they can withstand a strong spray of water) and also have multipoint Bluetooth pairing and connect to a companion app. They stick out of your ears a bit but they did fit my ears comfortably. The earbuds deliver impressive battery life, offering up to 8 hours on a single charger at moderate volume levels with an extra 132 hours in the charging case. Yes, you read right: 132 hours! However, the one big downside to these buds is that their charging case is rather large and bulky. If you can live with that, these are a nice bargain. Details Save $20 $21 at Amazon

Bose Headphones 700: $279 Save $100 on these Bose over-ear cans while this deal lasts. Features like ANC, USB-C charging and excellent mics are all on board, plus they are really comfortable. Details Save $100 $279 at Amazon

Shokz OpenRun Pro: $125 Shokz's ninth-gen bone-conduction headphones offer slightly improved bass performance compared to the company's earlier flagship model, the Aeropex (now called the Shokz OpenRun). That makes the OpenRun Pro the best bone-conduction headphones you can get right now, although they still can't match the sound quality of traditional headphones. Bone conduction wireless headphones don't go on your ears -- they actually deliver sound to your ear through your cheekbones. The big benefit of this technology as a safety feature for running is that, thanks to its open design, you can hear what's going on around you -- traffic noise in particular -- while listening to music or having a phone conversation (yes, they perform well for voice calls). Also, some race coordinators don't allow runners to wear anything in their ears, which is where headphones like this come in handy. Note that Shokz, which was formerly called AfterShokz, makes other, more affordable bone-conduction headphones, including the OpenRun and Move, that are also on sale right now. Details Save: $55 $125 at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S: $136 Unlike the "open" LinkBuds, the LinkBuds S are traditional noise-isolating earbuds with tips you jam in your ears. They're more compact and lighter than Sony's former flagship WF-1000XM4 and also feature Sony's V1 processor (Sony has since released the more compact WF-1000XM5). While their sound and noise canceling don't quite measure up to either the XM4's or XM5's, they're still quite good. They're the Sony buds for people who can't afford Sony's flagship earbuds but want 80% of those buds' features and performance for significantly less. Note that Walmart has the black color for $118, or $10 less than Amazon's deal. Details Read our Sony LinkBuds S review. Save $64 $136 at Walmart

JBL Live 460NC: $65 I haven't tried the JBL Live 460NC headphones, but I have tried other JBL on-ear ANC headphones in the past and they're usually pretty decent -- though don't expect their sound and noise-canceling performance to be great. The Live 460NC are priced at $65, which matches their lowest price to date. Details Save $65 $65 at Amazon

V-Moda S-80 (rose gold): $100 When I reviewed the V-Moda S-80 in July of 2022, they carried a list price of $400, which was way too high for a set of wireless on-ear headphones that converted into a wearable speaker system. They didn't have active noise canceling, nor did they come with a carrying case of any kind. However, they did have a couple of big positives: They sounded excellent for on-ear headphones and seemed sturdily built with a premium feel. Well, now Amazon and other retailers, including V-Moda, have the S-80 on sale for a mere $100. True, these headphones still have their downsides but they're more easily overlooked at this price. Details Read our V-Moda S-80 review. Save $300 $100 at V-Moda

More headphone deals:

More earbud deals: