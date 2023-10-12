Best October Prime Day Deals on Earbuds and Headphones: AirPods Pro 2 Hit $189 But The Clock Is Ticking
Shop headphones and earbuds from Apple, Beats, Sony and more during the last hours of Amazon's October Prime Day sale.
Amazon kicked off Day 2 of its October Prime Day with great new deals on headphones and earbuds from Apple, Beats, Sony and more. We found lots of sweet discounts during this Prime Day event, which ends in a few hours, on a wide selection headphones and earbuds.
Here's a look at the best deals we've spotted so far. (We've tested most of the models we're highlighting.) We'll be adding more great Prime Day headphones and earbuds deals as they hit Amazon. And removing them as they evaporate.
Best Prime Day wireless headphones and earbuds deals
Apple not only swapped in USB-C connectivity in its new iPhone 15 models, but it made the switch with the new AirPods Pro 2. These earbuds are nearly identical to their Lightning predecessor, delivering the same excellent sound, noise canceling and voice-calling performance. That said, they offer some other small upgrades, including additional dust-resistance and a new acoustic architecture that allows for Lossless Audio with the Vision Pro, Apple's upcoming wearable headset that's set to be released in early 2024 and costs $3,499.
Is it possible that new acoustic architecture makes the buds sound subtly different with current devices, including the iPhone? Maybe, maybe not. Either way, the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are easy to recommend to Apple users, despite their high price.
Amazon's 2023 Echo Buds impressed me in a few ways that I wasn't expecting. For starters, they sound good for inexpensive open earbuds, delivering decent clarity and ample bass. But they also have a robust feature set, including multipoint Bluetooth pairing, hands-free Alexa and ear-detection sensors that pause your audio when you take one or both buds out of your ears.
Their sound falls short of that of Apple's AirPods 3, which deliver fuller bass and overall fuller, smoother sound (they're better at handling more complicated music tracks with a lot of instruments playing at the same time). But the AirPods 3 cost around $150 and offer only about 15% to 20% better audio. In short, if you're looking for open earbuds -- or "semi-open" as these types of earbuds are sometimes called -- the Echo Buds are good value at their $50 list price and even easier to recommend when they go on sale.
The Beats Studio Pro headphones may carry a list price of $350, but we always knew they would frequently be on sale and $179 marks their lowest price date (they're a very good deal at that price).
Love 'em or hate 'em, Beats Studio headphones are among the most popular headphones of all time, launching as a wired headphone back in 2008. The fourth generation models carry the same list price as their predecessor and look similar on the outside but have some big changes on the inside that make them significantly better. I'm tempted to describe them as more affordable plastic versions of the AirPods Max. However, that's not quite accurate due to a choice in chipsets and one notable missing feature. But read our full review to find out what makes this a great headphone with some caveats.
Sony released its new entry-level CH-720N noise-canceling headphones in 2023. They're quite good, but if you can't afford them (they list for $150), the company's new budget on-ear CH-520 headphones are an intriguing option for only around $50.
They lack noise canceling and are pretty no-frills, but they feature good sound for their price, are lightweight and pretty comfortable for on-ear headphones, and also have excellent battery life (they're rated for up to 50 hours at moderate volume levels). Additionally, they have multipoint Bluetooth pairing, so you can pair them with two devices simultaneously, such as a smartphone and computer, and switch audio. Voice-calling performance is decent, though not up to the level of what you get with the CH-720N.
Note that there's no wired option -- this is a wireless Bluetooth-only headphone. The CH-520 offers overall balanced sound with decent clarity. The bass has some punch to it but doesn't pack a wallop, and you're not going to get quite as wide a soundstage as you get from Sony's more expensive over-ear headphones. But these definitely sound better than Sony's previous entry-level on-ear headphones and sound better than I thought they would. I tried the white color but they also come in blue and black.
The Soundcore Space A40 are among Anker's bestselling earbuds and $54 is their lowest price to date. They mix good sound and decent noise canceling in a compact set of earbuds that come in multiple colors. They also feature support for the LDAC audio codec for devices that support it, which includes many Android smartphones. Battery life is good and there's multipoint Bluetooth pairing for those who want to pair two devices simultaneously to the buds. The Space A40 are a good value at this price.
Priced at just $21 after you click an instant $3 discount coupon on Amazon, the Baseus Bowie MA10 delivers surprisingly good sound along with active noise canceling for its low price (you just don't see too many active noise canceling earbuds at this price). They're IPX6 water-resistant (meaning they can withstand a strong spray of water) and also have multipoint Bluetooth pairing and connect to a companion app. They stick out of your ears a bit but they did fit my ears comfortably.
The earbuds deliver impressive battery life, offering up to 8 hours on a single charger at moderate volume levels with an extra 132 hours in the charging case. Yes, you read right: 132 hours! However, the one big downside to these buds is that their charging case is rather large and bulky. If you can live with that, these are a nice bargain.
Bose recently released its latest QuietComfort Headphones, which are a slightly updated version of the QuietComfort 45. As a result, the QC 45 are now heavily discounted.
The Google Pixel Buds Pro, which have had some recent software updates that add new features, are down to their lowest price to date. They're a very good deal at that price, particularly for Pixel smartphone owners and Android users.
Bose has released its new QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, which offer some small upgrades over the QC Earbuds 2, including a new spatial audio feature called immersive audio. But their arrival means the QC Earbuds 2 are seeing some nice discounts. They remain an excellent pair of earbuds (they were released only last year).
Sony's improved entry-level noise canceling headphones, the CH-720Ns, have a bit of a plasticky budget vibe, but they're lightweight and comfortable. Part of me was expecting them to sound mediocre, but I was pleasantly surprised. No, they don't sound as good as the WH-1000XM5s. But they sound more premium than they look (and feel), and their overall performance is a step up from their predecessor, the CH-710Ns. Are they worth $150? Maybe -- or maybe not. But at their low price of $98, this is a good deal.
Sony's latest flagship noise-canceling earbuds hit the market recently, and this is the first time we've seen them on sale. They're still pricey, but if you've had your eyes on them, at least there's some sort of discount.
While the Beats Fit Pro technically aren't AirPods, they're built on the same tech platform as the AirPods Pro (yes, Apple owns Beats). Unlike Beats' earlier and less expensive Studio Buds and new-for-2023 Studio Buds Plus, the Beats Fit Pro include Apple's H1 chip and have most of the AirPods Pro's features, including active noise canceling, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. I'd venture to call them the sports AirPods you've always wanted.
The second generation of Amazon's noise-isolating Echo Buds with active noise canceling are down to $65 for Prime members. The buds did come out in 2021, but a lot of people liked them when they were released at $120, so they may be worth considering at almost half off.
New for 2023, the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds carry a lower list price than last year's Liberty 4 buds and are arguably better. They have improved noise canceling and better sound quality, along with support for the LDAC audio codec for devices that support it. (Many Android smartphones do, and in theory it offers slightly improved sound quality when paired with a music streaming service that offers high-res tracks.) They're lightweight buds that should fit most ears comfortably with four sizes of ear tips to choose from.
The Liberty 4 NC buds have single custom drivers compared to the Liberty 4's dynamic dual drivers -- and a completely different case design -- but I thought they delivered more pleasant sound than the Liberty 4s. Their treble is a little smoother and they offer strong bass performance. They came across as fairly open, with a reasonably wide soundstage. You can tweak the sound profile in the companion app for iOS and Android.
If you can't afford Sony's WH-1000XM5 or Bose's QC45, the Soundcore by Anker Space Q45 (yes, there's a bit of copying going on here) is a good alternative for a lot less. Though it may not fit some smaller heads, it's comfortable to wear, with nicely padded ear cups and a dual-hinge folding design. Sound quality is very good, and the headphones offer better noise canceling than the step-down Q35, as well as multipoint Bluetooth pairing (these are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3) and support for the LDAC audio codec for streaming high-resolution music tracks over Bluetooth, if you have a device that supports LDAC. Many Android phones do, although Samsung's Galaxy phones don't.
Battery life is very good at up to 50 hours with noise canceling on at moderate volume levels, and the headphones come with a hard carrying case for travel.
Shokz's ninth-gen bone-conduction headphones offer slightly improved bass performance compared to the company's earlier flagship model, the Aeropex (now called the Shokz OpenRun). That makes the OpenRun Pro the best bone-conduction headphones you can get right now, although they still can't match the sound quality of traditional headphones.
Bone conduction wireless headphones don't go on your ears -- they actually deliver sound to your ear through your cheekbones. The big benefit of this technology as a safety feature for running is that, thanks to its open design, you can hear what's going on around you -- traffic noise in particular -- while listening to music or having a phone conversation (yes, they perform well for voice calls). Also, some race coordinators don't allow runners to wear anything in their ears, which is where headphones like this come in handy.
Note that Shokz, which was formerly called AfterShokz, makes other, more affordable bone-conduction headphones, including the OpenRun and Move, that are also on sale right now.
Unlike the "open" LinkBuds, the LinkBuds S are traditional noise-isolating earbuds with tips you jam in your ears. They're more compact and lighter than Sony's former flagship WF-1000XM4 and also feature Sony's V1 processor (Sony has since released the more compact WF-1000XM5). While their sound and noise canceling don't quite measure up to either the XM4's or XM5's, they're still quite good. They're the Sony buds for people who can't afford Sony's flagship earbuds but want 80% of those buds' features and performance for significantly less.
Note that Walmart has the black color for $118, or $10 less than Amazon's deal.
Sony has upgraded its entry-level true-wireless earbuds, adding active noise canceling (the WF-C500 didn't have noise canceling). These lightweight earbuds aren't quite as good as Sony's Linkbuds S earbuds, which are also on sale ($128), but the WF-C700N are a little smaller and a decent value at less than $90.
Note that Best Buy has the sage color on sale for $80.
I haven't tried the JBL Live 460NC headphones, but I have tried other JBL on-ear ANC headphones in the past and they're usually pretty decent -- though don't expect their sound and noise-canceling performance to be great. The Live 460NC are priced at $65, which matches their lowest price to date.
When I reviewed the V-Moda S-80 in July of 2022, they carried a list price of $400, which was way too high for a set of wireless on-ear headphones that converted into a wearable speaker system. They didn't have active noise canceling, nor did they come with a carrying case of any kind. However, they did have a couple of big positives: They sounded excellent for on-ear headphones and seemed sturdily built with a premium feel.
Well, now Amazon and other retailers, including V-Moda, have the S-80 on sale for a mere $100. True, these headphones still have their downsides but they're more easily overlooked at this price.
Why pay full price for new headphones?
