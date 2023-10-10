X
Best October Prime Day Apple Deals Available Today

If you've been eyeing some Apple devices and waiting for prices to drop, check out the deals available now during Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year. We've rounded up the best Apple deals we've found so far in the October event.

Now that Amazon's second Prime Day sale is here, we're seeing tons of deals on Apple products, including the MacBook, iPad, AirPods and more. Prime Day is one of the best days to shop for an Apple device or accessory. Not sure what you're after? We've done all the hunting so that you don't have to. Check out our list below to save on some of Apple's biggest and best releases.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Whether it's a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 or a more affordable Apple Watch Series 8 that you're in the market for, we've found the best prices around. And not just on wearables, either. There are plenty of AirPods deals available, not to mention iPhone accessories and more.

These deals are going to come and go as the October Prime Day event continues on so keep checking back and we'll make sure you won't miss out on the best Apple Prime Day deals around.

Best October Prime Day Mac deals

15-inch MacBook Air M2: $1,049

Apple's big new MacBook Air is getting its most substantial price cut to date -- but this deal won't last for long.

Details
Save $250
$1,049 at Amazon

14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $2,300

This 14-inch monster of a laptop comes with an M2 Pro inside, so that's a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU alongside 16GB of RAM and an upgraded 1TB SSD. Note that this deal is only available on the space gray version, but that's the best one anyway.

Details
Save $200
$2,300 at Amazon

Apple Studio Display with Tilt-Adjustable Stand: $1,400

The Apple Studio Display is one of the few 5K displays at the 27-inch size that ensures Retina display levels of pinpoint sharp text and images. And now you can get one with a tilt-adjustable stand without paying full price for it -- just be sure to clip the on-page coupon.

Details
Save $199
$1,400 at Amazon

More Prime deals on Macs

Best October Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $749

This might not be the biggest discount you'll see during Prime Day, but this watch was only released less than a month ago which makes it a notable savings. This is the very best Apple Watch available and features advanced features for diving, hiking, and more.

Details
Save $50
$749 at Amazon

More Prime Deals on Apple Watches

Best October Prime Day iPad deals

iPad (9th gen): $249

You can pick up this sleek and user-friendly Apple tablet for just $249 right now -- matching the best price we've ever seen.

Details
Save $80
$249 at Amazon

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro 512GB: $1,299

The M2 iPad Pro is the fastest iPad ever made and the gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display ensures apps, games, and videos look stunning. Right now this 512GB model is available with a $100 discount to boot.

Details
Save $100
$1,299 at Amazon

More Prime Deals on iPads

Best October Prime Day AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd-gen (USB-C): $189

Apple's updated AirPods Pro 2 featuring a USB-C-enabled charging case are down to $200 at Amazon -- a $49 discount. At just $1 more than their Lightning-equipped counterpart, you may as well get the latest model. 

Details
Save $60
$189 at Amazon

More Prime Day Deals on AirPods

Best October Prime Day accessory deals

Apple AirTags 4-pack: $89

The AirTag is a great way to make sure that you never lose your keys, bag, purse, or just about anything else. And with four of them in this pack, you can put one on all those things you can never seem to find.

Details
Save $10
$89 at Amazon

More Prime Deals on accessories

