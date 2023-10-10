Best October Prime Day Apple Deals Available Today
If you've been eyeing some Apple devices and waiting for prices to drop, check out the deals available now during Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year. We've rounded up the best Apple deals we've found so far in the October event.
Best deals right now
Now that Amazon's second Prime Day sale is here, we're seeing tons of deals on Apple products, including the MacBook, iPad, AirPods and more. Prime Day is one of the best days to shop for an Apple device or accessory. Not sure what you're after? We've done all the hunting so that you don't have to. Check out our list below to save on some of Apple's biggest and best releases.
Whether it's a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 or a more affordable Apple Watch Series 8 that you're in the market for, we've found the best prices around. And not just on wearables, either. There are plenty of AirPods deals available, not to mention iPhone accessories and more.
These deals are going to come and go as the October Prime Day event continues on so keep checking back and we'll make sure you won't miss out on the best Apple Prime Day deals around.
Best October Prime Day Mac deals
Apple's big new MacBook Air is getting its most substantial price cut to date -- but this deal won't last for long.
This 14-inch monster of a laptop comes with an M2 Pro inside, so that's a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU alongside 16GB of RAM and an upgraded 1TB SSD. Note that this deal is only available on the space gray version, but that's the best one anyway.
The Apple Studio Display is one of the few 5K displays at the 27-inch size that ensures Retina display levels of pinpoint sharp text and images. And now you can get one with a tilt-adjustable stand without paying full price for it -- just be sure to clip the on-page coupon.
More Prime deals on Macs
- 13-inch MacBook Air M1: $750 (save $250)
- 13-inch MacBook Air M2: $899 (save $200)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $2,250 (save $249)
- Mac Mini M2: $499 (save $100)
Best October Prime Day Apple Watch deals
This might not be the biggest discount you'll see during Prime Day, but this watch was only released less than a month ago which makes it a notable savings. This is the very best Apple Watch available and features advanced features for diving, hiking, and more.
More Prime Deals on Apple Watches
- 41mm Apple Watch Series 8: $319 (save $80)
- 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + cellular): $399 (save $100)
- 44mm Apple Watch SE 2: $249 (save $50)
Best October Prime Day iPad deals
You can pick up this sleek and user-friendly Apple tablet for just $249 right now -- matching the best price we've ever seen.
The M2 iPad Pro is the fastest iPad ever made and the gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display ensures apps, games, and videos look stunning. Right now this 512GB model is available with a $100 discount to boot.
More Prime Deals on iPads
- Apple iPad 10th-gen 256GB: $540 (save $59)
- Apple iPad Air 5th-gen: $500 (save $99)
- Apple iPad Mini 6th-gen: $400 (save $99)
- Apple iPad Pro M2 12.9-inch 128GB: $1,049 (save $50)
Best October Prime Day AirPods deals
Apple's updated AirPods Pro 2 featuring a USB-C-enabled charging case are down to $200 at Amazon -- a $49 discount. At just $1 more than their Lightning-equipped counterpart, you may as well get the latest model.
More Prime Day Deals on AirPods
- Apple AirPods 3rd-gen: $150 (save $20)
- Apple AirPods Max: $480 (save $69)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2nd-gen (Lightning): $189 (save $60)
- Apple AirPods 2nd-gen: $89 (save $40)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2nd-gen with USB-C charging case: $189 (save $60)
Best October Prime Day accessory deals
The AirTag is a great way to make sure that you never lose your keys, bag, purse, or just about anything else. And with four of them in this pack, you can put one on all those things you can never seem to find.
More Prime Deals on accessories
- Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad: $96 (save $33)
- Apple Magic Trackpad: $115 (save $14)
- Apple Pencil 1st-gen: $89 (save $10)
- Apple Pencil 2nd-gen: $120 (save $9)
- Apple MagSafe Charger: $33 (save $6)
- Apple MagSafe Duo: $109 (save $20)
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe: $35 (save $14)
- Apple 60W woven USB-C cable: $17 (save $2)
