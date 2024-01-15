Best MLK Day Sales: 26 Deals Worth Shopping Today

MLK Day is here, and so are the MLK Day sales. While the main purpose of of the holiday is to reflect upon and honor the strides Martin Luther King Jr. made towards racial justice in America, no holiday weekend goes by without major retailers launching sales. MLK Day isn't quite the retail bonanza that Memorial Day, Presidents Day and Labor Day have become, but this long weekend is a good opportunity to save on tech and home goods if you're already in the market for a purchase or two.

There are already a healthy number of deals you can take advantage of, and a few products are marked down close to all-time lows and Black Friday prices. This might be fortuitous timing for you, especially if you have some holiday gift cards burning a hole in your pocket.

So whether you're in the mood for an Apple Watch, a new laptop, a cordless vacuum, or a new mattress, there are some excellent opportunities to save some money and buy yourself something you can enjoy through all of 2024.

Vactidy Blitz V8 cordless stick vacuum: $54 Use coupon code 668IU6Z4 to save a whopping $106 when you upgrade to the versatile Vactidy Blitz V8 cordless vacuum. It has a 20,000-Pa suction mode, for those times when you need to get stubborn dirt out and its battery lasts for up to 35 minutes. Details Save $106 $54 at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee maker + freebies: $170 Get the Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker, a milk frother, free coffee and a $50 Nespresso credit for just $170. Plus, if you're new to QVC you can save an extra $15 with code WELCOME15. Details Save $110 $170 at Qvc

Helix Save 25% sitewide at Helix and score two free Dream pillows with any mattress you buy. Just be sure to use code WKFLSH25 to score the savings. Details 25% off See at Helix

Apple MacBook and MacBook Pro: From $999 In the market for a laptop upgrade? My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save as much as $300 on Apple's latest laptops, dropping the 15-inch, M2-powered MacBook Air as low as $999 and the M3-equipped MacBook Pro as low as $1,399. Select prices are matched at Amazon. Details Up to $300 off See at Best Buy

Atlas Coffee Club: 50% off Nespresso pods Atlas Coffee Club now offers Nespresso Original-compatible coffee pods and code CNETESPRESSO will take half off your first shipment, so you can stock up on your favorites for less. Details See at Atlas Coffee Club

Google Pixel Watch: $200 The first-gen Pixel Watch is still a great wearable to help you reach your 2024 fitness goals, and right now you can bag one for just $200. Details Save $150 $200 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10: $105 Score the best discount to date on Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet, dropping it down to just $105 for the 64GB device. This is the 2023 model with its 25% faster performance, upgraded front-facing camera and more lightweight design. Details Save $75 $105 at Amazon

When is MLK Day?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday that marks the birthday of the civil rights activist and is observed on the third Monday of January each year. For 2024, MLK Day falls on Jan. 15. King's birthday was Jan. 15, though the holiday in his name can fall as late as Jan. 21.

Where are the best MLK Day sales?

While some retailers choose not launch formal MLK Day sales, like they might otherwise do for Memorial Day or the 4th of July, you'll find some solid deals at all of the major players including Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Amazon. MLK Day is also a good time to upgrade home items like furniture and mattresses.