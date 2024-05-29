Samsung/CNET

If you spent your Memorial Day by the pool and not online shopping, that's understandable. Luckily, there are still plenty of sales live at major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart so you didn't actually miss your chance to save. We've rounded up the best Memorial Day TV deals still available to help you save on 4K TVs, OLED models and more.

Since the next big sale event isn't until July, when Amazon's Prime Day comes around, if you're looking to pick up a new TV then we suggest taking advantage of these deals now. When we say these TV deals are impressive, we're not pulling your chain: You can save thousands of dollars on some of them. Act fast if you want to get one of these TVs before the deal expires or your product sells out.

Best overall Memorial Day TV sales

Memorial Day sales on TVs



Amazon/CNET Amazon 55-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV: $390 Save $160 Amazon's first-party TV sets offer great quality and features for the price, and you can save $160 on its 55-inch Omni series right now. As well as a 55-inch 4K screen, it offers HDR, Dolby Digital Plus audio as well as hands-free access to Alexa. Other sizes are also on offer. $390 at Amazon

Did you know? We have an Amazon Storefront with some of the best Memorial Day deals available.

CNET/Amazon Insignia 24-inch F20 TV: $70 Save $20 If you're looking for a cheap TV deal, this Insignia 24-inch TV is worth checking out. It comes with Fire TV built-in, has 720p visuals and even comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. It's nothing too flashy, but it will work well in a playroom or guest bedroom where a smaller TV will suffice and you don't need top-of-the-line performance. $70 at Amazon

Samsung/CNET Samsung 70-inch CU7000D Series TV: $500 Save $50 During the Costco TV sale, you can score $50 off this great Samsung TV that has features such as PurColor, which fine-tunes true-to-life picture quality, and the Samsung smart and gaming hubs. With these hubs, you can stream TV shows, movies and some games as well. $500 at Costco



Other Memorial Day TV deals:

Should you buy a TV on Memorial Day?



If you're in the market for a new TV, snagging one during Memorial Day sales is generally a good idea. Although the best prices of the year are usually found during Black Friday, the Memorial Day sales period is the best time to buy one if you need a new TV now and can't wait until much later in the year. Some TVs are still on sale following the holiday weekend.

Where are the best Memorial Day TV sales?



Tons of retailers are having sales on TVs for Memorial Day. Some of those retailers include Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target and Costco. You can shop these sales either online or in-store, whichever you prefer.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

Lots of great Memorial Day deals are still lingering. You can still score savings on appliances, outdoor furniture and more. Here's a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.

How we choose the best Memorial Day TV deals

At CNET we've covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing television deals to show you. We have a team of devoted experts who have tested hundreds of TVs to make sure we're bringing you the best of the best.