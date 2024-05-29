X
Best Memorial Day TV Sales Still Available: Save on 4K TVs, OLED Models and More

Save big on smart TVs with lingering Memorial Day deals on bestselling models from top brands, such as LG, Sony and Samsung.

best-memorial-day-tv-sale.png
Samsung/CNET

If you spent your Memorial Day by the pool and not online shopping, that's understandable. Luckily, there are still plenty of sales live at major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart so you didn't actually miss your chance to save. We've rounded up the best Memorial Day TV deals still available to help you save on 4K TVs, OLED models and more.

Since the next big sale event isn't until July, when Amazon's Prime Day comes around, if you're looking to pick up a new TV then we suggest taking advantage of these deals now. When we say these TV deals are impressive, we're not pulling your chain: You can save thousands of dollars on some of them. Act fast if you want to get one of these TVs before the deal expires or your product sells out. 

Best overall Memorial Day TV sales 

  • Target: Select TVs starting at $100
  • Best Buy: Save from $100 up to $5,000 on select OLED TVs
  • Walmart: Save up to $4,000 off select TVs
  • Costco: Samsung TVs starting at $500

Memorial Day sales on TVs
Samsung/CNET

Samsung 65-inch class S95C OLED 4K smart Tizen TV: $2,000

Save $600

Our reviewers found this TV to be among the best TVs overall, citing it as the best color quality and noting the colors for natural objects as the most true-to-life. It's not the cheapest model, but for high image quality and a thin panel -- and at $600 off -- it's a solid TV for your money. 

$2,000 at Best Buy
Amazon/CNET

Amazon 55-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV: $390

Save $160

Amazon's first-party TV sets offer great quality and features for the price, and you can save $160 on its 55-inch Omni series right now. As well as a 55-inch 4K screen, it offers HDR, Dolby Digital Plus audio as well as hands-free access to Alexa. Other sizes are also on offer. 

$390 at Amazon

CNET/Amazon

Insignia 24-inch F20 TV: $70

Save $20

If you're looking for a cheap TV deal, this Insignia 24-inch TV is worth checking out. It comes with Fire TV built-in, has 720p visuals and even comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. It's nothing too flashy, but it will work well in a playroom or guest bedroom where a smaller TV will suffice and you don't need top-of-the-line performance.

$70 at Amazon
LG/CNET

LG 83-inch C3 Series OLED 4K smart TV: $3,500

Save $800

This LG TV is $800 off at Best Buy. The LG C3 is one of our favorite high-end TVs. It has self-lit OLED pixels to create stunning pictures with infinite contrast. It also comes with Filmmaker mode, meaning you can enhance moments in Dolby Atmos audio for the best at-home theater experience.

$3,500 at Best Buy
Samsung/CNET

Samsung 70-inch CU7000D Series TV: $500

Save $50

During the Costco TV sale, you can score $50 off this great Samsung TV that has features such as PurColor, which fine-tunes true-to-life picture quality, and the Samsung smart and gaming hubs. With these hubs, you can stream TV shows, movies and some games as well. 

$500 at Costco


Other Memorial Day TV deals: 

Should you buy a TV on Memorial Day?

If you're in the market for a new TV, snagging one during Memorial Day sales is generally a good idea. Although the best prices of the year are usually found during Black Friday, the Memorial Day sales period is the best time to buy one if you need a new TV now and can't wait until much later in the year. Some TVs are still on sale following the holiday weekend. 

Where are the best Memorial Day TV sales? 

Tons of retailers are having sales on TVs for Memorial Day. Some of those retailers include Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target and Costco. You can shop these sales either online or in-store, whichever you prefer. 

What else is on sale for Memorial Day? 

Lots of great Memorial Day deals are still lingering. You can still score savings on appliancesoutdoor furniture and more. Here's a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now. 

How we choose the best Memorial Day TV deals

At CNET we've covered shopping events for over five years, including Black FridayPrime DayMemorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over. 

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing television deals to show you. We have a team of devoted experts who have tested hundreds of TVs to make sure we're bringing you the best of the best.

  • Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
  • Quality reviews and testing are important for any product, but especially for TVs. If you're unhappy the first time you turn it on, the discount wasn't worthwhile. 
  • Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed. 