Best Memorial Day TV Deals Still Available: Save on 4K TVs, OLED Models and More
Save big on smart TVs with lingering Memorial Day deals on best-selling models from top brands, such as LG, Sony and Samsung.
If you forgot to shop this year's Memorial Day sales, you're in luck: Deals on tech, including TVs, are still out there. If you're wondering what options remain at Amazon, Best Buy and other major retailers, we did the work for you. Find the best lingering Memorial Day TV deals for upgrading your home theater.
The next big sale event isn't until July, when Amazon's Prime Day comes around. If you're looking to pick up a new TV before then, we suggest taking advantage of these deals now. When we say these TV deals are impressive, we're not pulling your chain: You can save thousands of dollars on some of them. Act fast if you want to get one of these TVs before the deal expires or your product sells out.
Best overall Memorial Day TV sales
- Target: Select TVs starting at $100
- Best Buy: Save from $100 up to $5,000 on select OLED TVs
- Walmart: Save up to $4,000 off select TVs
- Costco: Samsung TVs starting at $500
Memorial Day sales on TVs
Our reviewers found this TV to be among the best TVs overall, citing it as the best color quality and noting the colors for natural objects as the most true-to-life. It's not the cheapest model, but for high image quality and a thin panel -- and at $600 off -- it's a solid TV for your money.
Amazon's first-party TV sets offer great quality and features for the price, and you can save $160 on its 55-inch Omni series right now. As well as a 55-inch 4K screen, it offers HDR, Dolby Digital Plus audio as well as hands-free access to Alexa. Other sizes are also on offer.
Did you know? We have an Amazon Storefront with some of the best Memorial Day deals available.
If you're looking for a cheap TV deal, this Insignia 24-inch TV is worth checking out. It comes with Fire TV built in, has 720p visuals and even comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. It's nothing too flashy, but it will work well in a playroom or guest bedroom where a smaller TV will suffice and you don't need top-of-the-line performance.
This LG TV is $800 off at Best Buy. The LG C3 is one of our favorite high-end TVs. It has self-lit OLED pixels to create stunning pictures with infinite contrast. It also comes with Filmmaker mode, meaning you can enhance moments in Dolby Atmos audio for the best at-home theater experience.
During the Costco TV sale, you can score $50 off this great Samsung TV that has features such as PurColor, which fine-tunes true-to-life picture quality, and the Samsung smart and gaming hubs. With these hubs, you can stream TV shows, movies and some games as well.
Other Memorial Day TV deals:
- Roku 50-inch Class Select Series 4K Smart RokuTV: $250 (save $50)
- Insignia 40-inch Class N10 Series LED Full HD TV: $130 (save $10)
- Samsung 75-inch Class QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV: $2,479 (save $2,020)
- Samsung 65-inch Q72D Series: $900 (save $700)
- JVC LT-32MAR205 32-inch Roku TV: $190 (save $20)
- Vizio 40-inch D-series LED TV: $160 (save $10)
- Onn 43-inch 2160p Roku TV: $178 (save $70)
- Philips 32-inch Roku borderless TV: $118 (save $50)
- Pioneer 50-inch Xumo TV: $200 (save $100)
- Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED Google TV: $1,400 (save $300)
- Insignia 42-inch F20 Fire TV: $150 (save $30)
- Toshiba Class C350 Series LED 4K smart Fire TV, 50-inch: $240 (save $80)
- Hisense Class U6HF Series ULED 4K smart Fire TV, 50-inch: $300 (save $200)
- Hisense Class A4 Series 1080p Google smart TV, 40-inch: $150 (save $30)
- Sony Class X80K LED 4K, 85-inch: $1,000 (save $400)
- Westinghouse 4K Ultra HD Roku smart TV, 43-inch: $200 (save $60)
- Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV, 24-inch: $74 (save $14)
- Philips 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Google smart TV: $286 (save $32)
- Samsung The Frame QLED smart TV, 65-inch: $1,496 (save $504)
- LG 97-inch Class G2 series OLED smart webOS TV with gallery: $20,000 (save $5,000)
- Hisense PX2-Pro TriChroma projector: $2,598 (save $402)
Should you buy a TV on Memorial Day?
If you're in the market for a new TV, snagging one over Memorial Day weekend is generally a good idea. Although the best prices of the year are usually found during Black Friday, if you need a new TV now and can't wait until much later in the year, Memorial Day is the best time to buy one. Some TVs are still on sale following the holiday weekend.
Where are the best Memorial Day TV sales?
Tons of retailers are having sales on TVs for Memorial Day. Some of those retailers include Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target and Costco. You can shop these sales either online or in-store, whichever you prefer.
What else is on sale for Memorial Day?
Lots of great Memorial Day deals are still lingering. You can still score savings on appliances, outdoor furniture and more. Here's a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.
Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great GiftsSee all photos
How we choose the best Memorial Day TV deals
At CNET we've covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing television deals to show you. We have a team of devoted experts who have tested hundreds of TVs to make sure we're bringing you the best of the best.
- Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
- Quality reviews and testing are important for any product, but especially for TVs. If you're unhappy the first time you turn it on, the discount wasn't worthwhile.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.