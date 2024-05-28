Best Memorial Day Smart Home Deals: Think Smart and Save on Smart Displays, Vacuums, Lights and More
You still have time to take advantage of Memorial Day deals and make your space a little more high-tech.
From DIY home security systems to robot vacuums, there are so many devices that can make your home just a little bit smarter. Although Memorial Day is over, we've found that there are still a lot of discounts worth shopping on Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and more. Here are the best Memorial Day smart home sales to shop while you still have time.
With a variety of steep price cuts on some of the most useful smart devices on the market, these limited-time deals can save you hundreds. Below, you'll find some of the best Memorial Day smart home sales we've rounded up for you. Act fast, because these discounts won't stick around for long.
Best overall Memorial Day smart home sales
- Amazon: Lockly Secure Pro Deadbolt Wi-Fi smart lock is 20% off with code GKDNZ9OZ
- Amazon: Echo Show 8 (3rd gen, 2023) for $95 is $55 off
- Amazon: Save 40% on a four-pack of Kasa Matter smart plugs
- Walmart: Linkind Matter Wi-Fi color-changing LED light bulbs are $20
Memorial Day sales on smart home devices
Roborock has been making some of the best robot vacuum cleaners for a few years now, and the S8 Plus robot vacuum and mop combo is a big-time winner. The self-emptying charge base keeps your hands free of the dust and debris the robot picks up around the house. When it's time to mop, the Sonic Mop will do up to 3,000 scrubs on your floors per minute. Thanks to the intelligent 3D mapping and obstacle-avoidance system, the Roborock S8 Plus will get your floors clean without an issue.
To claim the savings on the S8 Plus deal, you'll need to use the Amazon coupon for $240 off. It's positioned right below the listed price of $1,000.
One of the best pieces of a smart home is a smart speaker. While there are plenty of excellent smart speakers, I much prefer a smart display when possible -- and the Echo Show 8 (third gen) is a fantastic option. It's great to be able to get visual feedback for answers to questions; see the weather; review shopping lists; and more. Not to mention watching videos. The current model, on sale here, gets upgraded audio and faster processing. For $55 off, you really can't go wrong.
Smart plugs are a fantastic and easy way to add some smarts to less-than-intelligent appliances. With a smart plug, you can automate your favorite old lamp and control it without using the physical switch. Kasa is one of my favorite smart plugs for many reasons, such as reliability, energy monitoring and ease of use. This four-pack of plugs is also Matter-ready, so you'll be a little more future-proof than with other devices.
Aside from smart plugs, smart lights are another easy way to add more control over your home's lighting. These Matter-enabled light bulbs offer a full range of colors and multiple ways to connect and control your lights. For only $5 a bulb, this is an excellent deal if you want to add a few throughout your home.
More Memorial Day smart home sales
- Ecovacs Robotics Deebot X2 Omni: $1,000 (save $500)
- GE Cync Dynamic Effects panel lights (7-pack): $96 (save $24)
- Kasa outdoor smart plug: $19 (save $6)
- Govee T2 Envisual TV LED backlight: $110 (save $20)
- Eve door and window smart contact sensor with Matter (3-pack): $92 (save $48)
- TP-Link Tapo smart Wi-Fi light switch with Matter: $15 (save $10)
- LG CordZero all-in-one cordless vacuum cleaner with auto-empty: $475 (save $325)
- Eve light strip: $50 (save $30)
- Google Nest Thermostat: $115 (save $15)
- Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell: $47 (save $23)
- Kasa Smart Light Bulb: $7 (save $10)
- Ring Video Doorbell: $80 (save $60)
- August Home Wi-Fi Smart Lock: $170 (save $60)
Should I buy smart home devices on Memorial Day?
Only if you're in the market to start your smart home journey or want to add some pieces to your current setup. There are a lot of great smart home devices on the market, but not all are "cheap," so when you get a chance to save money on something you're looking for, do it.
Where are the best Memorial Day smart home sales?
Your best bets are likely to be Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Keep an eye out for deals at other retailers, like B&H, Target and Costco. Be vigilant when considering a deal, and research what a product usually sells for to make sure you're actually getting a bargain.
What else is on sale for Memorial Day?
This Memorial Day already has tons of deals coming for all sorts of things. You can find sales on stuff like appliances and furniture. Here's a roundup of all the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.
How we choose the best Memorial Day smart home deals
Many of us here at CNET have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals, so you see only the best offers from all over.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing smart home deals to show you. We have a team of devoted experts who have tested thousands of smart home devices to make sure we're only bringing you the best of the best.
- Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for a product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
- Quality reviews and testing are important for any product, but more so when it comes to the smart home devices used in your space. If you're unhappy when it arrives, the discount wasn't worthwhile.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.