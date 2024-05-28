Best Memorial Day Laptop Deals: Savings Are Still Happening on MacBooks, HP, Lenovo and More

Lenovo/CNET

A new laptop can be a major investment, but thanks to the extension of these Memorial Day sales, it's still possible to get a high-quality laptop at a discount. Whether you're shopping for a Windows laptop, a MacBook or even a Chromebook, we've found deals that will help you save. We've even dug up some major discounts on gaming laptops and two-in-one devices. There's plenty of options across a range of budgets and specifications.

Keep in mind these deals do expire and can sell out at any time. While some deals may stick around this week, there's no telling exactly when they'll end or when stock runs out. The next big sale event -- Amazon's Prime Day -- isn't going to take place until July. If you can't wait that long for a new laptop, take advantage of these extended Memorial Day deals right now.

Best overall Memorial Day laptop deals

Memorial Day laptop deals

Lenovo/CNET Chromebooks From $169 Right now at Best Buy, you can get a new Chromebook for as little as $169. Chromebooks are great for students or for those who want a laptop without all the frills and just need to use it for simple things like checking email and browsing the web. Best Buy is offering free six-month subscription to Webroot antivirus software and three months of YouTube Premium with purchase of a Chromebook. See at Best Buy

HP/CNET HP Up to 55% off The veteran HP brand still earns multiple spots on our list of the best laptops of 2024. During the company's extended Memorial Day sale, you can save up to 55% on various models and configurations. You can also get free shipping and 40% off accidental damage protection. See at HP

Matt Elliott/CNET LG Gram Pro Free LG ultrawide monitor During LG's extended Memorial Day sale, select LG Gram Pro laptops are up to $500 off. To sweeten the deal, you can score a free 34-inch, ultrawide curved monitor with the purchase of an LG Gram Pro laptop. This monitor normally retails for $280. Add both to your cart to get the discount. This sale has been extended through June 2, 2024. See at LG

CNET/Lenovo Lenovo Up to 50% off You can get as much as 50% off select Lenovo laptops with doorbuster deals happening right now, including popular models such as the ThinkPad, Legion Pro and IdeaPad. Accessories, including keyboards and headphones are also deeply discounted. See at Lenovo

Other Memorial Day laptop deals:

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a laptop?



Memorial Day brought some pretty great deals on laptops with the potential to save you hundreds of dollars, but Black Friday is notorious for having the absolute best laptop deals. If you can't wait all the way until the end of the year, you can save big bucks during the last-minute extension of some of the best Memorial Day deals.

Where are the best Memorial Day laptop sales?



Tons of retailers are having still having sales on laptops for Memorial Day. Some of those retailers include Costco, Best Buy, Amazon and Target. You can shop these sales either online or in-store, whichever you prefer. There are also discounts directly on brand websites like LG and HP.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

There are lots of great deals still happening even after the official holiday has come and gone. We're still seeing savings on TVs, appliances, furniture and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals still happening right now.

How we choose the best Memorial Day laptop deals

Many of us at CNET have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals, so you'll see only the best offers on our lists.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing laptop deals to show you. We have a team of experts who have tested hundreds of laptops to make sure we're bringing you the best options at the best prices.