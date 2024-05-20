Best Memorial Day Laptop Deals: Score Big Savings on HP, LG, Apple and More

If you're in the market to buy a new laptop, you're in luck. Memorial Day is just around the corner, but Memorial Day sales are already in full swing, and you can score deals on all sorts of setups, from gaming laptops to two-in-one devices.

If there's a deal that catches your eye, its best to grab it as soon as possible. These deals can expire anytime or the product can get sold out as well. Remember, the next sale event is going to be all the way in the middle of the summer in July, Amazon's Prime Day. If you don't want to wait that long, act fast to grab everything you need now at discounted prices.

Best overall Memorial Day laptop deals

Memorial Day laptop deals

Lenovo/CNET Select Chromebooks as low as $159 Right now at Best Buy, you can get a new Chromebook for as little as $159. Chromebooks are great students or for those who want a laptop without all the frills and just need to use it for simple things like checking email and browsing the web. You can also score 50% off the first year of an Adobe Express Premium subscription with the purchase of any Chromebook. See at Best Buy

HP/CNET Up to 53% off HP laptops HP is a well-known brand name and has earned multiple spots on our list of the best laptops of 2024. During the company's Memorial Day sale, you can save up to 53% on various models and configurations. You can also get free shipping and 40% off accidental damage protection. See at HP

Matt Elliott/CNET Get a free LG ultrawide monitor when you purchase an LG gram Pro laptop During LG's Memorial Day sale, select LG gram Pro laptops are up to $300 off. And to sweeten the deal, you can score a free monitor with the purchase of an LG Gram Pro laptop. This ultrawide curved monitor normally retails for $280. See at LG

CNET/Lenovo Save up to 62% on Lenovo laptops You can score select Lenovo laptops and accessories for less than half of the sticker price. This includes popular models such as the ThinkPad, Legion Pro, IdeaPad and more. See at Lenovo

Other Memorial Day laptop deals:

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a laptop?



Memorial Day brings some pretty great deals on laptops that can save you up to hundreds of dollars. Black Friday is notoriously known for having great laptop deals as well. However, if you can't wait all the way until the end of the year, you can save big bucks during the Memorial Day sale as well.

Where are the best Memorial Day laptop sales?



Tons of retailers are having sales on laptops for Memorial Day. These sales have already started even though Memorial Day isn't for another few days. Some of those retailers include Costco, Best Buy, Amazon and Target. There are also discounts directly on brand websites like LG and HP. You can shop these sales either online or in-store, whichever you prefer.

What else in on sale for Memorial Day?

