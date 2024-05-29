Best Memorial Day Deals Under $50: Deals Still Running on Tech, Home, Health Products and More
Memorial Day is in the rearview mirror, but many deals are still running. These budget-friendly items are still available at Amazon, Walmart and elsewhere for under $50.
Memorial Day is done and dusted, but many of the best deals still linger on -- including tons of great affordable products under $50. If you're shopping on a budget, there are plenty of excellent discounted products. Whether you're looking to prepare for your next outdoor adventure, invest in some home workout equipment or just looking to upgrade your tech, you can still save some money on extended Memorial Day deals. To make things easy for you, we've rounded up every great deal under $50 that is still available after Memorial Day.
Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are just some of the major retailers still offering Memorial Day savings even today. If you want to spend even fewer dollars, head on over to our rundown of the best Memorial Day deals under $25, or check out our collection of the best Memorial Day deals that are still live across the price spectrum.
Memorial Day tech deals under $50
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a great way to convert any 4K TV with an HDMI port into a smart TV. Whether you have a TV that doesn't have smart features or if you just don't like the smart TV interface of your current TV, the Fire TV Stick 4K is the product for you. With this $15 discount off of the $50 list price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is an even better value. The deal is going to expire soon, though, so hurry up and grab it while it's live.
- Roku Express HD: $19 (save $11)
- Anker 525 7-in-1 charging station: $43 (save $17 with Prime)
- Anker 20-watt USB-C charger and cable (two-pack): $13 (save $6 with Prime)
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker: $22 (save $8)
- Link stylus pen for Apple iPad: $40 (save $20)
- JLab JBuddies Pro Bluetooth kids' headphones: $20 (save $15)
- VeaT00l soundbar with subwoofer for TV: $39 (save $91)
- Logitech Crayon digital pencil for iPads: $45 (save $22)
- Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows: $40 (save $459)
- Refurbished Eero mesh routers: From $28
Memorial Day home and kitchen deals under $50
Make cooking this summer easier for yourself with a new air fryer. You can score this one for almost 40% off. It has a variety of settings to bake, broil, dehydrate, defrost, vegetable, reheat and more, as well as presets for foods like French fries, fish, eggs and chicken wings.
- KitchenAid 3-speed hand mixer: $40 (save $5)
- Mueller Pro-Series all-in-one 12-blade chopper: $35 ($25)
- Tasty 23-piece nonstick aluminum cookware set: $40 (save $19)
- California Design Den 100% cotton sheets, king size: $40 (save $12)
- Magic Bullet mini juicer: $40 (save $9)
- Famiworths single-serve coffee maker: $38 (save $12)
Memorial Day outdoor deals under $50
The Cinder is a small concrete burner that can sit on top of any table, giving you a fireplace anywhere you go. It's small in size as well, so you can take it on the go with you. Now you can score one for 20% off the regular price. It comes with a cinder fire bowl and a canister of smokeless gel fuel, so you'll have everything you need.
- Earthgro black wood shredded bagged mulch: $3 (save $2)
- Thermacell rechargeable mosquito repeller: $30 (save $10)
- Expert Grill steel portable charcoal grill: $15 (save $5)
- Ozark Trail 3-person dome tent: $30 (save $4)
Memorial Day health and wellness deals under $50
Work away those aches and pains with a massage cushion. This cushion can help relax your muscles, release tension and even reduce back pain. It has an optional heat setting, too. Now you can snag one for $20 off.
- Weider 30-pound kettlebell: $30 (save $15)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips: $27 (save $12)
- Calia 5mm dry grip yoga mat: $28 (save $22)
- Sonic electric toothbrush: $18 (save $2)
- Medcursor massage gun: $39 (save $21)
Memorial Day gaming deals under $50
This multipurpose stand can be used for all your PS5 gaming and storage needs. It has two high-speed charging docks, a cooling fan, a headset holder, storage for games and USB hubs. Keep in mind, this item is available for purchase only online, not in stores.
- HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 wired gaming headset for PlayStation 4/5: $40 (save $10)
- Final Fantasy XVI for PlayStation 5: $35 (save $15)
- PowerA pink lemonade wired controller for Xbox Series X and S: $25 (save $13)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5: $30 (save $40)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, 3-month membership: $40 (save $11)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Nintendo Switch: $46 (save $14)
What else should I know about Memorial Day deals?
Glad you asked. If you're looking for even more savings, here are the best Memorial Day deals under $25. Got a few more pennies in the piggy bank? Voila: Memorial Day deals under $100. You can also take a gander at some of the best Memorial Day bargains being offered by Amazon and by Walmart. For a grand overview, check out our roundup of the ultimate sales and lowest prices still available after Memorial Day. Happy deal hunting.
How we choose the best Memorial Day deals under $50
Many of us here at CNET have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing deals to show you. We have a team of experts who have tested countless products to make sure we're only sharing the best options under $50.
- Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
- Quality reviews and in-depth testing are important for any product. If you're unhappy the first time you use it, the discount wasn't a worthwhile one.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.