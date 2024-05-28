Tasty/CNET

Memorial Day has come and gone, but many of the deals are still here -- including more affordable picks under $50. There are plenty of excellent discounted products for those shopping on a budget. Whether you're looking to prepare for your next outdoor adventure, invest in some home workout equipment or just looking to upgrade your tech, you can find plenty of wallet-friendly deals. To make things easy for you, we've rounded up every great deal under $50 that is still available after Memorial Day.

Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are just some of the major retailers included in this deals guide. If you want to spend even fewer dollars, head on over to our rundown of the best Memorial Day deals under $25, or check out our collection of the best Memorial Day deals that are still live across the price spectrum.

Memorial Day tech deals under $50

Amazon/CNET Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 Save $20 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a great way to convert any 4K TV with an HDMI port into a smart TV. Whether you have a TV that doesn't have smart features or if you just don't like the smart TV interface of your current TV, the Fire TV Stick 4K is the product for you. With this $20 discount off of the $50 list price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is an even better value. The deal is going to expire soon, though, so hurry up and grab it while it's live. $30 at Amazon $30 at Target

Memorial Day home and kitchen deals under $50

PowerXL/CNET PowerXL Vortex Pro air fryer: $50 Save $30 Make cooking this summer easier for yourself with a new air fryer. You can score this one for almost 40% off. It has a variety of settings to bake, broil, dehydrate, defrost, vegetable, reheat and more, as well as presets for foods like French fries, fish, eggs and chicken wings. $50 at Target

Memorial Day outdoor deals under $50

SoloStove/CNET SoloStove cinder tabletop bowl: $40 Save $10 The Cinder is a small concrete burner that can sit on top of any table, giving you a fireplace anywhere you go. It's small in size as well, so you can take it on the go with you. Now you can score one for 20% off the regular price. It comes with a cinder fire bowl and a canister of smokeless gel fuel, so you'll have everything you need. $40 at Solo Stove

Memorial Day health and wellness deals under $50

Homedics/CNET Homedics shiatsu massage cushion: $50 Save $20 Work away those aches and pains with a massage cushion. This cushion can help relax your muscles, release tension and even reduce back pain. It has an optional heat setting, too. Now you can snag one for $20 off. $50 at Walmart

Memorial Day gaming deals under $50

What else should I know about Memorial Day deals?



Glad you asked. If you're looking for even more savings, here are the best Memorial Day deals under $25. Got a few more pennies in the piggy bank? Voila: Memorial Day deals under $100. You can also take a gander at some of the best Memorial Day bargains being offered by Amazon and by Walmart. For a grand overview, check out our roundup of the ultimate sales and lowest prices still available after Memorial Day. Happy deal hunting.

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals under $50

Many of us here at CNET have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing deals to show you. We have a team of experts who have tested countless products to make sure we're only sharing the best options under $50.