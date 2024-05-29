Best Memorial Day Deals Still Available Under $25: From Tech to Everyday Essentials
Memorial Day is behind us, but some amazing -- and cheap -- deals are still live.
Memorial Day is over but the deals aren't. While many sales are starting to draw to a close, some Memorial Day deals are still on -- including major discounts on mattresses and more budget-friendly finds. However, they won't be around much longer. If you've still got a little room left in the budget, there are plenty of affordable offers to shop. From video games and Bluetooth speakers to everyday essentials, we're still rounding up the best Memorial Day deals under $25 from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more that are still going strong.
Steal these deals now -- come tomorrow, they might be gone.
Memorial Day deals under $25 on tech
iPhone users can take a little extra juice on the go with this convenient power bank with folding Lightning port. It's down to just $12 when you clip the on-page coupon. Rocking an iPhone 15? The USB-C version is available from $15 for Prime members.
- Roku Express HD streaming device with HDMI cable: $20 (save $10)
- Addtam 5-in-1 wall charger: $8 (save $11)
- UGreen magnetic slim 5,000-mAh power bank: $20 (save $10)
- USX TV wall mount with full motion tilt swivel for 23 to 55-inch: $20 (save $30)
- Acefast PD 65W USB-C Charger: $13 (save $12)
Memorial Day deals under $25 on everyday essentials
These reusable dryer sheet alternatives can smooth wrinkles, soften your laundry and reduce odors -- and they're down to $15 when you clip the on-page coupon.
- Mrs. Meyer's all-purpose cleaner spray: $5 (save $3)
- Glad ForceFlex kitchen trash bags (40 count): $9 (save $18)
- Clorox Bleach-free disinfecting and cleaning wipes: $5 (save $6)
- Aursear slim wallet for men: $13 (save $57)
- Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream: $5 (save $13)
- Paper Mate 12-count flair felt tip pens: $9 (save $10)
- Vusign magnetic whiteboard dry erase board: $30 (save $10)
Memorial Day deals under $25 on home and kitchen
You can save on everyday essentials and bulk buys with a Sam's Club membership -- and save on the membership itself with this 50% off deal at StackSocial.
- Bedsure queen-size white duvet cover: $20 (save $20)
- Black & Decker family-size electric griddle: $20 (save $6)
- Premium kitchen hand towels (six-pack): $23 (save $7)
- Furinno Dario end table/night stand with french drawer: $23 (save $47)
- Proctor Silex coffee grinder: $16 (save $4)
- Dash mini waffle maker: $10 (save $8)
- Shower caddy (5-pack): $19 (save $50)
Memorial Day deals under $25 on health and fitness
This flexibility band set comes with three types of bands: extra light, light and medium. They are made for full-body exercise, ensuring you get a complete workout without a ton of bulky equipment. You can also combine the bands to make a total of seven resistance levels.
- Quest packable duffle bag: $18 (save $18)
- Fitness Gear Cast Hex 15-pound single dumbbell: $22 (save $7)
- The Gym People yoga leggings: $25 (save $5)
- Ethos weighted jump rope: $25 (save $10)
- Copper Compression Arthritis Gloves: $20 (save $40)
Memorial Day deals under $25 on toys and games
If you're a fan of the Fallout TV series or have been wanting to check the game out for a while, this deal is going to be hard to pass up on.
- Nerf Rival Kronos Blaster: $18 (save $4)
- Minecraft for Xbox plus 3,500 Minecoins: $15 (save $15)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Switch: $20 (save $15)
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 with next-gen update for PS5: $15 (save $45)
- Bluey 2-pack figure set: $10 (save $15)
What are the best Memorial Day deals under $25?
You can still find plenty of great deals on various items for under $25 for Memorial Day. Snag great finds on kitchen and home essentials, video games and even tech devices like speakers and streaming sticks. Whichever categories you're looking in, you are sure to find great deals under $25.
What else is on sale for Memorial Day?
Tons of retailers were having sales on TVs, furniture and even major appliances for Memorial Day. Some of those retailers include Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target and Costco. While the best deals are phasing out, there are still plenty of things that you can shop either online or in-store to score savings on appliances, TVs and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.
How we choose the best Memorial Day deals under $25
Many of us here at CNET have covered shopping events for several years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing deals to show you. We have a team of experts who have tested countless products to make sure we're only sharing the best budget-friendly options.
- Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
- Quality reviews and testing are important for any product. If you're unhappy the first time you use it, the discount wasn't worthwhile.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will be around for only a short while or will be available for only the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.