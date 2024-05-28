X
Best Memorial Day Deals Under $25 Still Available: Savings on Cheap Tech Finds and Everyday Essentials

Memorial Day may be over but there are plenty of deals still live. With today's top deals of $25 or below, you can get a lot while spending only a little.

Roku stick on purple, orange and green background with pink sale sticker
Roku/CNET

There are still plenty of post-Memorial Day deals available, from major discounts on mattresses to more budget-friendly finds, but it won't be long before they disappear. And if you've still got a little room left in the budget, there are plenty of affordable deals to shop. From Bluetooth speakers and video games to everyday essentials, we're still rounding up the best Memorial Day deals under $25 from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more that are still going strong.

But shop now because these deals likely won't much longer. If you see something you like on sale today, it might be your last chance to snatch it before prices rise.
Anker/CNET

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker: $22

Save $8

Take your music anywhere you go for just $22 with this portable Bluetooth speaker by Anker, now discounted on Amazon. The Soundcore speaker is waterproof and has a 24-hour battery life, so you can take it on just about any day adventure. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon to receive the full discount.

$22 at Amazon

Memorial Day deals under $25 on everyday essentials
HydroFlask/CNET

Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler: $26

Save $7

Not under $26 technically but the 28-ounce All Around travel tumbler from Hydro Flask is still a very good deal to score. This tumbler comes with a straw and fits in a standard cup holder, so you can bring it with you in your car for easy sipping all day long.

$25 at Amazon

Memorial Day deals under $25 on home and kitchen
Sam's Club

Sam's Club 1-year membership: $25

Save $25

You can save on everyday essentials and bulk buys with a Sam's Club membership -- and save on the membership itself with this 50% off deal at StackSocial. 

$25 at StackSocial

Memorial Day deals under $25 on health and fitness
Calia/CNET

Calia 3-pack flexibility bands: $11

Save $14

This flexibility band set comes with three types of bands: extra light, light and medium. They are made for full-body exercise, ensuring you get a complete workout without a ton of bulky equipment. You can also combine the bands to make a total of seven resistance levels. 

$11 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Memorial Day deals under $25 on toys and games
Bethesda Softworks/CNET

Fallout 76: $5

Save $65

If you're a fan of the Fallout TV series or have been wanting to check the game out for a while, this deal is going to be hard to pass up on.

$5 at StackSocial

What are the best Memorial Day deals under $25? 

You can still find so many great savings on various items for under $25 for Memorial Day. Snag great finds on kitchen and home essentials, video games and even tech devices like speakers and streaming sticks. Whichever categories you're looking in, you are sure to find great deals under $25.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

Tons of retailers were having sales on TVs, furniture and even major appliances for Memorial Day. Some of those retailers include Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target and Costco. While the best deals are phasing out, there are still plenty of things that you can shop either online or in-store to score savings on appliances, TVs and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals under $25

Many of us here at CNET have covered shopping events for several years, including Black FridayPrime DayMemorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over. 

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing deals to show you. We have a team of experts who have tested countless products to make sure we're only sharing the best budget-friendly options.

  • Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
  • Quality reviews and testing are important for any product. If you're unhappy the first time you use it, the discount wasn't worthwhile. 
  • Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will be around for only a short while or will be available for only the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed. 

