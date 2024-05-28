Best Memorial Day Deals Under $25 Still Available: Savings on Cheap Tech Finds and Everyday Essentials
Memorial Day may be over but there are plenty of deals still live. With today's top deals of $25 or below, you can get a lot while spending only a little.
There are still plenty of post-Memorial Day deals available, from major discounts on mattresses to more budget-friendly finds, but it won't be long before they disappear. And if you've still got a little room left in the budget, there are plenty of affordable deals to shop. From Bluetooth speakers and video games to everyday essentials, we're still rounding up the best Memorial Day deals under $25 from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more that are still going strong.
But shop now because these deals likely won't much longer. If you see something you like on sale today, it might be your last chance to snatch it before prices rise.
Take your music anywhere you go for just $22 with this portable Bluetooth speaker by Anker, now discounted on Amazon. The Soundcore speaker is waterproof and has a 24-hour battery life, so you can take it on just about any day adventure. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon to receive the full discount.
- Roku Express HD streaming device with HDMI cable: $20 (save $10)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $25 (save $15)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $20 (save $10)
- Anker 332 5-in-1 USB-C hub: $23 (save $2)
- Addtam 5-in-1 wall charger: $8 (save $11)
- UGreen magnetic slim 5,000-mAh power bank: $20 (save $10)
- USX TV wall mount with full motion tilt swivel for 23 to 55-inch: $20 (save $30)
Memorial Day deals under $25 on everyday essentials
Not under $26 technically but the 28-ounce All Around travel tumbler from Hydro Flask is still a very good deal to score. This tumbler comes with a straw and fits in a standard cup holder, so you can bring it with you in your car for easy sipping all day long.
- Vusign magnetic whiteboard dry erase board: $30 (save $10)
- Mrs. Meyer's all-purpose cleaner spray: $5 (save $3)
- Glad ForceFlex kitchen trash bags (40 count): $9 (save $18)
- Clorox Bleach-free disinfecting and cleaning wipes: $5 (save $6)
- Aursear slim wallet for men: $13 (save $57)
- Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream: $5 (save $13)
- Paper Mate 12-count flair felt tip pens: $9 (save $10)
Memorial Day deals under $25 on home and kitchen
You can save on everyday essentials and bulk buys with a Sam's Club membership -- and save on the membership itself with this 50% off deal at StackSocial.
- Bedsure queen-size white duvet cover: $20 (save $20)
- Black & Decker family-size electric griddle: $20 (save $6)
- Premium kitchen hand towels (six-pack): $25 (save $6)
- Furinno Dario end table/night stand with french drawer: $23 (save $47)
- Proctor Silex coffee grinder: $16 (save $4)
- Dash mini waffle maker: $10 (save $8)
- Shower caddy (5-pack): $22 (save $48, extra $2 with Prime)
Memorial Day deals under $25 on health and fitness
This flexibility band set comes with three types of bands: extra light, light and medium. They are made for full-body exercise, ensuring you get a complete workout without a ton of bulky equipment. You can also combine the bands to make a total of seven resistance levels.
- Quest packable duffle bag: $18 (save $18)
- Apherma massage gun: $21 (save $19)
- Fitness Gear Cast Hex 15-pound single dumbbell: $22 (save $7)
- 5-pack pull-up bands: $30 (save $8)
- The Gym People yoga leggings: $25 (save $5)
- Ethos weighted jump rope: $25 (save $10)
Memorial Day deals under $25 on toys and games
If you're a fan of the Fallout TV series or have been wanting to check the game out for a while, this deal is going to be hard to pass up on.
- Nerf Rival Kronos Blaster: $18 (save $4)
- Minecraft for Xbox plus 3,500 Minecoins: $15 (save $15)
- Grid Legends for Xbox Series X/S: $6 (save $54)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Switch: $20 (save $15)
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 with next-gen update for PS5: $18 (save $42)
- Bluey 2-pack figure set: $10 (save $15)
What are the best Memorial Day deals under $25?
You can still find so many great savings on various items for under $25 for Memorial Day. Snag great finds on kitchen and home essentials, video games and even tech devices like speakers and streaming sticks. Whichever categories you're looking in, you are sure to find great deals under $25.
What else is on sale for Memorial Day?
Tons of retailers were having sales on TVs, furniture and even major appliances for Memorial Day. Some of those retailers include Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target and Costco. While the best deals are phasing out, there are still plenty of things that you can shop either online or in-store to score savings on appliances, TVs and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.
How we choose the best Memorial Day deals under $25
Many of us here at CNET have covered shopping events for several years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing deals to show you. We have a team of experts who have tested countless products to make sure we're only sharing the best budget-friendly options.
- Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
- Quality reviews and testing are important for any product. If you're unhappy the first time you use it, the discount wasn't worthwhile.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will be around for only a short while or will be available for only the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.