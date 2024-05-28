Best Memorial Day Deals Under $25 Still Available: Savings on Cheap Tech Finds and Everyday Essentials

Roku/CNET

There are still plenty of post-Memorial Day deals available, from major discounts on mattresses to more budget-friendly finds, but it won't be long before they disappear. And if you've still got a little room left in the budget, there are plenty of affordable deals to shop. From Bluetooth speakers and video games to everyday essentials, we're still rounding up the best Memorial Day deals under $25 from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more that are still going strong.

But shop now because these deals likely won't much longer. If you see something you like on sale today, it might be your last chance to snatch it before prices rise.

Anker/CNET Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker: $22 Save $8 Take your music anywhere you go for just $22 with this portable Bluetooth speaker by Anker, now discounted on Amazon. The Soundcore speaker is waterproof and has a 24-hour battery life, so you can take it on just about any day adventure. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon to receive the full discount. $22 at Amazon

HydroFlask/CNET Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler: $26 Save $7 Not under $26 technically but the 28-ounce All Around travel tumbler from Hydro Flask is still a very good deal to score. This tumbler comes with a straw and fits in a standard cup holder, so you can bring it with you in your car for easy sipping all day long. $25 at Amazon

Calia/CNET Calia 3-pack flexibility bands: $11 Save $14 This flexibility band set comes with three types of bands: extra light, light and medium. They are made for full-body exercise, ensuring you get a complete workout without a ton of bulky equipment. You can also combine the bands to make a total of seven resistance levels. $11 at Dick's Sporting Goods

What are the best Memorial Day deals under $25?

You can still find so many great savings on various items for under $25 for Memorial Day. Snag great finds on kitchen and home essentials, video games and even tech devices like speakers and streaming sticks. Whichever categories you're looking in, you are sure to find great deals under $25.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

Tons of retailers were having sales on TVs, furniture and even major appliances for Memorial Day. Some of those retailers include Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target and Costco. While the best deals are phasing out, there are still plenty of things that you can shop either online or in-store to score savings on appliances, TVs and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals under $25

Many of us here at CNET have covered shopping events for several years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing deals to show you. We have a team of experts who have tested countless products to make sure we're only sharing the best budget-friendly options.