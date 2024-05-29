X
Best Memorial Day Deals Still Live for Under $100: Save on Tech, Small Appliances and More

Memorial Day itself has passed, but some of the best under $100 deals from the sales on home, tech and wellness products are still live.

Ring video doorbell and camera
Ring video doorbell and indoor cam bundle: $80
Save $60
a green light glowing from a floor lamp next to a cupboard with plants on top
Govee floor lamp: $90
Save $60
airtags-4-pack.png
Apple AirTag 4-pack: $79
Save $20
The Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor kit is displayed against a gradient yellow and orange background with a sale badge.
Ninja Foodie smoothie bowl maker and nutrient extractor: $90
Save $30
The Vital Protein Collagen Peptides powder bundle is displayed against a gradient orange and pink background with a price drop badge.
Vital Proteins collagen peptides powder bundle: $70
Save $16
An RC Car, Apple Pencil 2 and a Sodastream on a colorful background
Apple/Laegendary/Sodastream/CNET

Memorial Day might be over but many of the top deals from the holiday are still going strong. And you don't need to overspend to capitalize on the major post-Memorial Day discounts. Whether you're looking for a TV or fitness gear, we've been scouring the internet to find the best Memorial Day deals still available for under $100. These deals won't be around much longer, though, so don't delay if you see something you like.

We'll keep updating this list as availability changes, so make sure to check back to this page from time to time. And for those looking to spend even less, check out our lists of the best Memorial Day deals under $50 and Memorial Day deals under $25.

Memorial Day deals under $100 on tech and smart home

Ring/CNET

Ring video doorbell and indoor cam bundle: $80

Save $60

You can snag a new video doorbell and an indoor camera to keep an eye on everything from pets and sitters to package deliveries and visitors with this bundle that saves you 42%. 

James Bricknell / CNET

Govee floor lamp: $90

Save $60

Smart lights are a great way to make a big impact in a small space. Nab this Govee floor lamp to add ambiance to your space. It's discounted as part of Govee's Memorial Day sale, falling to just $90 for Amazon Prime subscribers. 

Apple/CNET

Apple AirTag 4-pack: $79

Save $20

It's the best time to pick a pack of four AirTags, with each costing you just $20 when you go for the four-pack. They are a must-have for travelers to keep track of their bags and keys.

Memorial Day deals under $100 on kitchen and home goods

Ninja/CNET

Ninja Foodie smoothie bowl maker and nutrient extractor: $90

Save $30

Make delicious smoothie bowls, nut butter and more at home with ease. Whether you're taking smoothies with you on the go or storing in the fridge, this kit is a great option. 

Memorial Day deals under $100 on health, beauty and self-care

Vital Proteins/CNET

Vital Proteins collagen peptides powder bundle: $70

Save $16

Now you can grab both a 19.3-ounce bucket along with 20 stick packs of unflavored vegan collagen peptides powder so that you can have a main hub for your kitchen and also have easy packets for when you're on the go or traveling for several days. And it's $16 cheaper than buying each separately. 

What are the best Memorial Day deals still available under $100?

You can find a lot of tech products still marked down after Memorial Day, including tablets, security cameras, smart displays and more. But you'll also find great deals on small kitchen appliances, beauty products and home decor. 

What else is on sale post-Memorial Day?

You can find tons of deals on everything from mattresses to appliances and beyond. Even more expensive tech like TVs and home audio gear will be marked down. To keep up with all the best deals as they drop, be sure to follow our live Memorial Day coverage

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals under $100

CNET editors have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black FridayPrime DayMemorial Day and countless more. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over. 

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing deals to show you. We have a team of experts who have tested countless products to make sure we're only sharing the best options under $100.

  • Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
  • Quality reviews and testing are important for any product. If you're unhappy the first time you use it, the discount wasn't worthwhile. 
  • Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed. 

