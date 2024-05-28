Apple/Laegendary/Sodastream/CNET

Memorial Day is over, but some of the top deals from the holiday are still active. You don't have to break the bank to capitalize on the major discounts happening post-Memorial Day. Whether you're looking for a TV or fitness gear, we've been scouring the internet since the early morning for the best Memorial Day deals still happening under $100. If that's still out of your budget, check out the best deals under $25.

We'll keep updating this list as availability changes, so make sure to check back to this page from time to time. And for those looking to spend even less, check out our lists of the best Memorial Day deals under $50 and Memorial Day deals under $25.

Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals under $100

These deals are the best our experts have found thus far and include many highly rated products reviewed by our own CNET editors, as well as popular picks across the board with our readers.

Memorial Day deals under $100 on tech and smart home

Memorial Day deals under $100 on kitchen and home goods

Memorial Day deals under $100 on health, beauty and self-care

Vital Proteins/CNET Vital Proteins collagen peptides powder bundle: $70 Save $16 Now you can grab both a 19.3-ounce bucket along with 20 stick packs of unflavored vegan collagen peptides powder so that you can have a main hub for your kitchen and also have easy packets for when you're on the go or traveling for several days. And it's $16 cheaper than buying each separately. $70 at Amazon

What are the best Memorial Day deals under $100 worth buying?

You can find a lot of tech products marked down for Memorial Day, including tablets, security cameras, smart displays and more. But you'll also find great deals on small kitchen appliances, beauty products and home decor.

What else is on sale this Memorial Day?

You can find tons of deals on everything from mattresses to appliances and beyond. Even more expensive tech like TVs and home audio gear will be marked down. To keep up with all the best deals as they drop, be sure to follow our live Memorial Day coverage.

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals under $100

CNET editors have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless more. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing deals to show you. We have a team of experts who have tested countless products to make sure we're only sharing the best options under $100.