Deals You Can Still Get: The Best Memorial Day Deals for Under $100
Memorial Day is over, but some of our favorite home, tech and wellness products are still on sale for under $100.
Memorial Day is over, but some of the top deals from the holiday are still active. You don't have to break the bank to capitalize on the major discounts happening post-Memorial Day. Whether you're looking for a TV or fitness gear, we've been scouring the internet since the early morning for the best Memorial Day deals still happening under $100. If that's still out of your budget, check out the best deals under $25.
We'll keep updating this list as availability changes, so make sure to check back to this page from time to time. And for those looking to spend even less, check out our lists of the best Memorial Day deals under $50 and Memorial Day deals under $25.
Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals under $100
These deals are the best our experts have found thus far and include many highly rated products reviewed by our own CNET editors, as well as popular picks across the board with our readers.
You can snag a new video doorbell and an indoor camera to keep an eye on everything from pets and sitters to package deliveries and visitors with this bundle that saves you 42%.
The latest model of Amazon's Echo Show 8 is a great option for those looking for a smart display. It's one of our favorite options, and this massive markdown drops the price to within $5 of the lowest price we've seen.
Memorial Day deals under $100 on tech and smart home
Smart lights are a great way to make a big impact in a small space. Nab this Govee floor lamp to add ambiance to your space. It's at an all-time low price of just $95 during Govee's Memorial Day sale.
- Apple Pencil 2: $79 (save $50)
- Apple AirTag 4-pack: $80 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire TV soundbar: $100 (save $20)
- Sony WHCH720N headphones: $100 (save $50)
- Apple HomePod Mini: $95 (save $5)
- Apple AirPods 2: $89 (save $40)
- Marshall Major IV Bluetooth headphones: $97 (save $53)
- LG 2.1 channel sound bar: $89 (save $40)
- Vankyo leisure 470 wireless mini projector: $95 (save $25)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $25 (save $15)
- Laegendary RC car: $58 (save $58 with code 50RACECAR at checkout)
Memorial Day deals under $100 on kitchen and home goods
Make delicious smoothie bowls, nut butter and more at home with ease. Whether you're taking smoothies with you on the go or storing in the fridge, this kit is a great option.
- Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart digital air fryer oven: $100 (save $70)
- Keurig K-Express single-serve pod coffee maker: $70 (save $20)
- Lodge 6-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven: $80 (save $53)
- SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker: $70 (save $30)
- Greenworks 24V 600 PSI cordless power cleaner: $100 (save $100)
- Costway electric deep fryer: $75 (save $74)
- Keurig K-Iced Essentials iced and hot coffee maker: $59 (save $20)
- Carote nonstick pots and pans set: $80 (save $70)
- Hydro Flask stainless steel wide-mouth water bottle: $37 (save $13)
- Bella Pro Series slim espresso machine: $100 (save $50)
- Nespresso Aeroccino3 milk frother: $74 (save $25)
Memorial Day deals under $100 on health, beauty and self-care
Now you can grab both a 19.3-ounce bucket along with 20 stick packs of unflavored vegan collagen peptides powder so that you can have a main hub for your kitchen and also have easy packets for when you're on the go or traveling for several days. And it's $16 cheaper than buying each separately.
- Chi G2 professional hair straightener: $60 (save $59)
- GNC mix-and-match buy 2, get 1 free sale
- Holo Taco Down to Earth nail polish bundle: $78 (save $7)
- CeraVe buy one, get one 40% off
- Beachwaver curling iron with 1.25-inch barrel: $59 (save $40)
- Laneige lip sleeping mask: $15 (save $9)
- EltaMD UV daily SPF 40 tinted face sunscreen: $33 (save $8)
- CosRx niacinamide and snail mucin dual essence: $21 (save $7)
What are the best Memorial Day deals under $100 worth buying?
You can find a lot of tech products marked down for Memorial Day, including tablets, security cameras, smart displays and more. But you'll also find great deals on small kitchen appliances, beauty products and home decor.
What else is on sale this Memorial Day?
You can find tons of deals on everything from mattresses to appliances and beyond. Even more expensive tech like TVs and home audio gear will be marked down. To keep up with all the best deals as they drop, be sure to follow our live Memorial Day coverage.
How we choose the best Memorial Day deals under $100
CNET editors have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless more. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing deals to show you. We have a team of experts who have tested countless products to make sure we're only sharing the best options under $100.
- Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
- Quality reviews and testing are important for any product. If you're unhappy the first time you use it, the discount wasn't worthwhile.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.