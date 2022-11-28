This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Meal delivery is one of the easiest ways to save yourself time and energy each week, and if you take advantage of a Cyber Monday meal delivery, you might save some money, too. And if eating better is a goal you've set, the right subscription can be helpful in keeping yourself honest when it comes to eating well.

But back to the deals; some of our favorite services including Fresh N Lean, EveryPlate, Blue Apron and Freshly are all available at serious discounts if you sign up on Cyber Monday, some as cheap as $2 a serving. Most of them allow you to pause or cancel after the promo is up just in case it's not your jam.

There are also excellent Cyber Monday deals on premium meat delivery and online grocery services, too. Each deal is different, but most amount to some seriously cheap meals that are either ready to eat (prepared meals) or preportioned and ready to cook (meal kits.) We've scoured the web to find the best meal delivery deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And check back as we'll continue to update this story as new meal delivery deals go live.

What are the best Cyber Monday meal delivery deals right now?

If it's the lowest possible cost, EveryPlate, HelloFresh and Gobble will send meal kits that are ready to cook, with some clocking in under $2 a serving. Other popular prepared meal services such as Splendid Spoon, CookUnity and Fresh N Lean are ready to send premade, ready-to-eat dinners to your doorstep, at per-serving prices that are far cheaper than takeout. Goldbelly is also offering 20% off of your entire order, and ButcherBox will give you three pounds of chicken wings in every box for life.

Best meal delivery deals for Cyber Monday

Freshl Freshly sends fresh (get it?) meals to your door and has a ton of recipe options to choose from each week, from lean and healthy to heartier comfort food. I tried the brand's premade meals and like them a whole bunch -- full review here. If you want to give yourself or a loved one a break from cooking, Freshly has a Cyber Monday deal good for $175 in total savings. Cyber Monday: From Nov. 28 through Dec. 3, save $175 with the code CYBERMONDAY22



Fresh N Lean This signup offer is for one the best meal delivery services we've tried. Fresh N Lean is healthy, tasty and won't break the bank, with some meal plans clocking in at around $9 a serving. Want to see how much I liked it? Read our Fresh N Lean review. Sign up for Cyber Monday to any Fresh N Lean plan (offerings include keto, protein plus, vegan, Mediterranean, Whole30) and get $50 off your first order. Stay on for four weeks at the regular monthly price and you'll get another $100 off in January.

Goldbelly If you think the best eats around the country are out of reach, think again. Goldbelly sends prepared foods and recipe kits from some of the most iconic chefs and restaurants including Ina Garten's coconut cake, Momofuku, The Girl & the Goat, Russ & Daughters and Cochon. Right now, you'll save 20% on your entire order for Cyber Monday with code JINGELBELLY. (Some exclusions apply.) Many of Goldbelly's offerings make excellent gifts, so you can start working down that holiday list with just a few clicks.

Blue Apron More than 10 years after it launched, the original meal kit service is still one of our favorites (full review here) with excellent and easy meal kits for under $10 a serving. If you've never tried Blue Apron, I'd suggest signing up for Cyber Monday. New customers will get $180 off across their first six orders, plus free shipping on the first order. The meal kit deal is valid now through Dec. 4.

Umamicart Umamicart is a female-founded, online Asian grocer, and it has a stunning selection of frozen foods (oh hey, dim sum!) fresh produce and specialty ingredients. The sprawling online vendor has giftable bundles and subscription boxes, and they're all on sale for the holidays. From now through Nov. 30, take 20% off Umamicart's holiday gift sets, or 20% off a three-month subscription and 25% off a six-month subscription when you prepay for either.

EveryPlate EveryPlate is already our pick as the best meal-kit service for families on a budget, but it's bordering on ridiculously cheap when you sign up for Cyber Monday. Depending on the meal plan you choose, you'll score up to 73% off of EveryPlate's already cheap meal kits. That's about $1.49 per serving for your first delivery. You'll also get 28% off the next two deliveries. You won't see a ton of haute cuisine in EveryPlate's weekly menu, but there are plenty of satisfying dinners for the cold weather ahead. I tried its pork sloppy joes and the chicken and linguine in a tomato cream sauce. All the meals I made were great, easy to prepare and, best of all, light on the wallet. Read our EveryPlate review.

ButcherBox OK, so ButcherBox isn't exactly a meal delivery service, but you can certainly make some excellent meals with what this online butcher service sends in its monthly boxes. ButcherBox is an online meat subscription service specializing in Australian grass-fed beef. But you can also have heritage pork and organic chicken in your monthly box, depending on the subscription you pick. Customers who sign up during ButcherBox's Cyber Monday Friday sales even will receive 3 pounds of chicken wings for free in every order for the life of their membership.

Alaskan Salmon Company Alaskan Salmon Company is an online fishmonger that'll send fresh catch to your door no matter where you are. The online seafood delivery service is offering $25 off the first two 12-pack ($189) and 24-pack ($340) orders for the Customizable Seafood Box, including Alaskan black cod and rockfish. The idea; is available now through Sunday, Nov. 30. Use code BF-ALASKA to get some healthy fish at a discount.

Home Chef I tested Home Chef last year and loved its highly customizable meal kits and comfort-food recipes with a healthy bent, all of which were easy to prepare. Home Chef is also one of the more affordable meal-kit companies, starting at $7 per serving, and is even more so if you sign up using this offer. New subscribers will get a whopping 60% off each of the first three boxes (equal to 16 free meals). If you've been wanting to try a meal-kit subscription, Home Chef makes it easy (and cheap). You can pause or cancel anytime, so the risk is low. Read our Home Chef review.

HelloFresh HelloFresh has more total meal-kit selections than any other service and most of them are pretty easy to prepare. You can check out my deep-dive review of HelloFresh to learn more about the easy meal delivery service. HelloFresh is offering a sign-up deal worth as many as 21 free meals across eight deliveries and free shipping on the first boc. That nets out to about $3 or $4 per serving depending. Use promo code CNET21 at checkout to secure this Cyber Monday deal.

CookUnity CookUnity had some of the best prepared meals I've tasted. But with such a massive menu to choose from, there were a few misses too. Many of the menu offerings have been created by restaurant chefs and cooking personalities such as Einat Admony (Taïm, Balaboosta), John DeLucie (Waverly Inn, Lumaca) and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. If you sign up to try CookUnity, it'll knock 30% off the first order. That means meals as cheap as $7, depending on the total number you order. Read our CookUnity review.

Thrive Market Thrive Market is less of a meal kit or prepared meal service and more of a specialty online market with excellent snacks, pantry staples, beauty supplies, pet food and loads more. Thrive has a $5 monthly membership fee but if you have a taste for high-end groceries or seek organic foods, you won't likely find them cheaper than on Thrive. Plus, Thrive Market will price match anything you do find cheaper at another retailer. Order from Thrive Market in November and you'll get 30% off your first shipment of groceries.

RealEats If you're ready for simple, prepared meals at a big bargain, Real Eats has one of the best offers going this month. I tried the meal service and thought most meals were prepared well, fresh and flavorful. While Fresh N Lean (deal above) is still my top pick for prepared meals, RealEats is another solid pick. Sign up in November and you'll get 30% off your first box of meals and free shipping.

Splendid Spoon specializes in deliveries of quick smoothies, soups, rice bowls and other smaller noshes that are great for breakfast and lunch. Some work well for dinner too, but I like this service better for those first two meals of the day. The meal delivery service has some interesting recipes along with classics, so there's a little something for everyone. If you want to give Splendid Spoon a try, you'll get $35 off each of your first four boxes ($40 total.) Read our Splendid Spoon review.

Brandy Yowell Gobble is quite similar to the other services, except that many items come already chopped, peeled, marinated and so on -- which can definitely save you some prep time. The two meals I received, Yankee pot roast and cacio e pepe, were terrific. Dinner prices are normally a flat $12 per serving, however, so you do pay a bit extra for that convenience. Gobble will send your first six easy meal kits for $36 total. That's about as cheap as you'll find high-end meal kits anywhere. For more, read our Gobble review.

So which meal delivery service is the best?



I've tried most of them and they're all pretty solid, with differences to consider depending on your budget, diet, taste and kitchen skill level. You can check out CNET's roundups of the best meal-kit delivery services and best healthy food delivery services for a more detailed, er, taste. And remember, nearly all of these meal-kit companies let you pause or cancel anytime, so the risk and commitment when signing up for a meal-kit service is minimal.

Whether you're looking for ways to eat healthily, learn to cook new recipes or just make fewer trips to the grocery store this winter, a healthy, versatile and budget-friendly meal delivery deal can help you do it on the cheap.

These offers were valid at the time of publication, but they can end at any time and may be restricted by geography and other cookie-based conditions in your browser. If you don't see a deal populate, try in a new window or private browser. In the meantime, if you've already tried one or more of these, tell me which ones and what you liked or didn't like.

My advice: Take advantage of each and every one of these offers (making sure to pause or cancel after, unless you want to continue). You can see which service you like best and get super cheap takeout-style meals for weeks at a time.

Do meal kit sign-up deals have commitments?

Nope. Virtually all of them allow you to pause or cancel any time just in case you don't love it, so there's almost no risk after the deal is up. Although you may have to unsubscribe from their email blasts. The point is, most brands just want you to try out the meals and see if you dig them and those brands are willing to make it very easy (and cheap) to do that. To make things easier, we already tried the top meal kits and meal delivery services so you'll know exactly what to expect and you can pick the best food delivery deal for you and your tastes.

