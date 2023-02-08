Great Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts: Physical and Digital Options for Everyone

Valentine's Day is less than a week away, so if you're still searching for the perfect gift for that special someone, it might be time to kick it into high gear. Some classic gifts like chocolates and roses sell out quickly at major retailers, and lots of Valentine's goodies won't arrive in time for the big day. But don't get too anxious if you've waited until the last minute -- CNET's got you covered. We've curated a list of options that you can still get your hands on in time to put a red ribbon on top before Feb. 14, including plenty of "virtual" gifts so you don't have to worry about shipping delays at all.

If you're here, you might be searching for gift ideas that stand out from the usual flowers-and-chocolates or stuffed teddy schtick. We've compiled a list of some outside-the-box options that balance thoughtfulness, availability and budget -- and will still arrive in time, of course. We'll keep updating this page leading up to Valentine's Day with the best physical and digital gifts that are still available.

Last-minute physical Valentine's Day gifts

You might be cutting it a little close, but there's still a little time left for you to order something and have it delivered to your doorstep in time for Valentine's Day. Shipping times will ultimately depend on your exact location, but several retailers also offer in-store pickup, so you can order it now before it's gone, and pick it up while you're on your way home from work.

Lark & Clam Codenames is a fun family game that pits two teams against each other to guess words based on your team's single-word description. This version, however, is a little more risque than the ones you might have seen, so it's a great gift for someone who likes to laugh at naughty words. If your valentine enjoys adult game nights, then this is the game for you. You're receiving price alerts for Codenames Deep Undercover

Sarah Tew/CNET Create memories with the perfect gift for the important person in your life. The Instax Mini is easy to use. Just insert film, aim and shoot, and the camera will print out your picture already developed and ready to display.

Sips by This Tea for Two date kit is great for a cozy evening in, or a nightcap after a night on the town. It comes with your choice of caffeinated or noncaffeinated tea, two set of glass heart tea mugs and a pair of gold heart-shaped tea infusers.

Ambregrissun If you're partner is "a-dork-able," these matching matching stainless steel keychains make a great gift for Valentine's. This set comes with two matching pieces that can split apart and snap together, and is available in black or silver. Plus, it comes in a stylish jewelry box. You're receiving price alerts for Gamer Couples Keychain

More great physical gift ideas:

























Last-minute digital Valentine's Day gifts

If the idea of navigating shipping options and deadlines sounds like more work than you want to take on, don't worry, you've still got plenty of options for a Valentine's Day gift. Virtual gifts like a subscription box or virtual experience not only make unique and thoughtful gift ideas, there's no deadline on ordering them either. You can see some of our favorite digital Valentine's day gift ideas below:

The Chef and the Dish If your partner is a bit of a gourmand, a virtual cooking class makes a great (and thoughtful) gift idea. The Chef & The Dish offers a great selection of private cooking classes taught by expert chefs from around the globe and covering delectable dishes like risotto and ceviche. You can either sign them up for a class yourself, or buy a gift card so they can pick themselves.

The Bouqs Any schmuck can pick up a bouquet of flowers on one day out of the year. Set yourself apart from the rest by signing your partner up to receive a curated bouquet from The Bouqs every month (or every week if you're really dedicated). Bouquets come in standard, deluxe and grand sizes, and you can even add a signature vase to be included in your first delivery to mark the occasion.

Nintendo If your partner is serious about their gaming, a year's subscription to Nintendo Switch Online is sure to make their Valentine's Day. A membership not only allows you to compete with players from around the world, but also gives you instant access to hundreds of classic NES titles. You're receiving price alerts for Nintendo Switch Online Subscription (12 Months)

More great digital gift ideas: