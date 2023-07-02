X
Best Early Walmart Plus Week Deals Worth Buying Now

Get deep discounts on a ton of items with early deals available right now.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
2 min read
Walmart Deals
Robert Rodriguez/CNET
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.


With Prime Day on the horizon, set to kick off on July 11, several retailers have announced competing sales of their own, which means budget-conscious shoppers looking to snag a good deal will have plenty of chances to save. Walmart Plus Week will launch the day before Amazon's big event, but you'll have to be a Walmart Plus member to take advantage of early savings. The sales will open up to everyone the next day. However, with all of the early deals springing up at various retailers, there's no need to wait -- you can save on these early Walmart Plus Week deals right now. 

We've rounded up some highlights from the sale. And be sure to check back often, as we will continue to update this list as we get closer to the official kickoff and more items see massive discounts. 

Best early Walmart Plus deals on tech

Apple Watch Series 8 in midnight color

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS): $329

Save $70

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a solid smartwatch, especially for those that do not need the size and power of the Ultra. It earned a spot on our roundup of the best smartwatches of the year, and right now you can snag one for less.

$329 at Walmart
The Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV is displayed against an orange background.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV: $268

Save $90

The Vizio V-Series earned the top spot on our best budget TV for 2023 roundup, and these savings make it even more affordable for you to snag one for yourself. It supports Dolby Vision, Wi-Fi 6E and has other great features, including a variable refresh rate for gamers. 

Read our Vizio V-series (2021) review.

$268 at Walmart

More early Walmart Plus Week deals on tech:

Best early Walmart Plus deals on home and outdoors

The Original Allswell hybrid mattress queen mattress is displayed against a blue background.

Original Allswell Mattress: $247

Save $102

The Allswell mattress is a budget-friendly option for all body types and can support back, stomach and combination sleepers well. Right now you can get a queen-size model for less than $250. 

$247 at Walmart

Best early Walmart Plus Week deals on home and outdoors:

What to expect during Walmart Plus Week

What sales are kicking off during Walmart Plus week? Here's what you can expect:

  • Save $200 on a 65-inch LG Nano 80 4K TV, bringing the price to $498
  • Save $200 on a V8 Origin Plus Dyson cordless vacuum, bringing the price to $250
  • Save $160 on a 75-inch Vizio MQ6 4K TV, bringing the price to $698
  • Save $130 on a 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV, bringing the price to $398 
  • Save $50 on Samsung's Buds Plus True wireless earbuds (in black), bringing the price to $49
