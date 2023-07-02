Best Early Walmart Plus Week Deals Worth Buying Now



With Prime Day on the horizon, set to kick off on July 11, several retailers have announced competing sales of their own, which means budget-conscious shoppers looking to snag a good deal will have plenty of chances to save. Walmart Plus Week will launch the day before Amazon's big event, but you'll have to be a Walmart Plus member to take advantage of early savings. The sales will open up to everyone the next day. However, with all of the early deals springing up at various retailers, there's no need to wait -- you can save on these early Walmart Plus Week deals right now.

We've rounded up some highlights from the sale. And be sure to check back often, as we will continue to update this list as we get closer to the official kickoff and more items see massive discounts.

Best early Walmart Plus deals on tech

More early Walmart Plus Week deals on tech:

Best early Walmart Plus deals on home and outdoors

Original Allswell Mattress: $247 Save $102 The Allswell mattress is a budget-friendly option for all body types and can support back, stomach and combination sleepers well. Right now you can get a queen-size model for less than $250. $247 at Walmart

Best early Walmart Plus Week deals on home and outdoors:

What to expect during Walmart Plus Week

What sales are kicking off during Walmart Plus week? Here's what you can expect: