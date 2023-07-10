X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
Saatva Mattress ReviewLG OLED TV on Sale NowBest Amazon Prime Day DealsDown the Anti-Car Rabbit HoleBest Satellite Internet ProvidersMeal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Best Early Prime Day Roku Deals: Save on Streaming Device and TVs

Prime Day might not officially start until July 11, but Amazon and other retailers are already offering steep discounts on Roku streaming devices and TVs with the Roku operating system.

thumbnail-lord-sarah-268-ret2-reel
thumbnail-lord-sarah-268-ret2-reel
Sarah Lord Associate Writer
Sarah Lord covers TVs and home entertainment. Prior to joining CNET, Sarah served as the tech and electronic reviews fellow at Insider, where she wrote about everything from smart watches and wearables to tablets and e-readers. She began her career by writing laptop reviews as an intern and subsequent freelancer at Tom's Hardware. She is also a professional actor with many credits in theater, film and television.
Expertise TVs, Home Entertainment, Streaming, Computers Credentials
  • Member of Screen Actors Guild and Actors Equity Association
See full bio
Sarah Lord
2 min read
$27 at Amazon
Roku Express 4K Plus
Roku Express 4K Plus: $27 (Save 32%)
$27 at Amazon
$35 at Best Buy
Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus
Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $35 (Save 30%)
$35 at Best Buy
$90 at Amazon
Roku Streambar with remote
Roku Streambar: $90 (Save 31%)
$90 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day runs from July 11 to 12, but that hasn't stopped Amazon and other retailers from kicking off the week with some early deals. Prime Day tends to be a great time to pick up a Roku streaming device -- or even a Roku TV -- as there are often to be some good discounts on some of the top models

Of course, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership ($139 a year) to take advantage of Amazon's deals, but other retailers are also getting in on the action, so there's a good chance you'll be able to find deal on a Roku without paying for a Prime membership. 

As one of CNET's main experts on Roku and other streaming devices, I've scanned all the deals and dropped the best ones below. I'll be updating this list throughout Prime Day and placing the best deals at the top, while clearing out the ones that have expired -- so be sure to check back throughout the event. 

Best early Prime Day deals on Roku streaming devices

Roku Express 4K Plus

Roku Express 4K Plus: $27 (Save 32%)

Roku is our favorite streaming system, with the most streaming app options, the simplest streaming platform interface and the best search. It also has a content-agnostic platform that doesn't push any one media streaming service provider, like Amazon Prime Video or Apple, over another. The Express 4K Plus streaming media player is one of the cheapest streaming TV options with 4K HDR. (Even if your current TV doesn't support those formats, your next one probably will.) Thanks to the AirPlay update, this Roku device is one of the least expensive ways to connect your iPhone or other Apple device to your TV. It's our top pick for best streaming device overall and is currently at its lowest price since October. 

$27 at Amazon
Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $35 (Save 30%)

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K features the same simple interface, large app selection and impressive search function found on all Roku devices, but also offers Dolby Vision support. Along with a stick-like design, Dolby Vision HDR is the main difference between the Streaming Stick 4K and the Express 4K Plus, and is ostensibly why the Streaming Stick 4K is more expensive than its sibling. While we think the Streaming Stick 4K is a great device, we're just not sold on the Dolby Vision upgrade -- mostly because we generally don't think that it provides a major image quality upgrade over standard HDR. But if Dolby Vision is important to you, this device will not disappoint. Right now, it's at its lowest price since December. 

$35 at Best Buy
Roku Streambar with remote

Roku Streambar: $90 (Save 31%)
2023

Soundbars with streaming onboard may be a relatively recent development, but Roku's new Streambar nails it. It has the Roku interface we know and love, complete with 4K HDR with improved sound for any TV, especially dialog. It's smaller and more affordable than its predecessor, the Roku Smart Soundbar, but we think the new Streambar media streamer device makes more sense for most people. It's now at its best price since November. 

Read our Roku Streambar review.

$90 at Amazon

More early Prime Day Roku TV deals

Home Entertainment Guides

TVs
Streaming & TV Accessories
Speakers
Projectors
Other Home Entertainment