Best Early Prime Day Roku Deals: Save on Streaming Device and TVs

Amazon Prime Day runs from July 11 to 12, but that hasn't stopped Amazon and other retailers from kicking off the week with some early deals. Prime Day tends to be a great time to pick up a Roku streaming device -- or even a Roku TV -- as there are often to be some good discounts on some of the top models.

Of course, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership ($139 a year) to take advantage of Amazon's deals, but other retailers are also getting in on the action, so there's a good chance you'll be able to find deal on a Roku without paying for a Prime membership.

As one of CNET's main experts on Roku and other streaming devices, I've scanned all the deals and dropped the best ones below. I'll be updating this list throughout Prime Day and placing the best deals at the top, while clearing out the ones that have expired -- so be sure to check back throughout the event.

Best early Prime Day deals on Roku streaming devices

Roku Express 4K Plus: $27 (Save 32%) Roku is our favorite streaming system, with the most streaming app options, the simplest streaming platform interface and the best search. It also has a content-agnostic platform that doesn't push any one media streaming service provider, like Amazon Prime Video or Apple, over another. The Express 4K Plus streaming media player is one of the cheapest streaming TV options with 4K HDR. (Even if your current TV doesn't support those formats, your next one probably will.) Thanks to the AirPlay update, this Roku device is one of the least expensive ways to connect your iPhone or other Apple device to your TV. It's our top pick for best streaming device overall and is currently at its lowest price since October. $27 at Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $35 (Save 30%) The Roku Streaming Stick 4K features the same simple interface, large app selection and impressive search function found on all Roku devices, but also offers Dolby Vision support. Along with a stick-like design, Dolby Vision HDR is the main difference between the Streaming Stick 4K and the Express 4K Plus, and is ostensibly why the Streaming Stick 4K is more expensive than its sibling. While we think the Streaming Stick 4K is a great device, we're just not sold on the Dolby Vision upgrade -- mostly because we generally don't think that it provides a major image quality upgrade over standard HDR. But if Dolby Vision is important to you, this device will not disappoint. Right now, it's at its lowest price since December. $35 at Best Buy

More early Prime Day Roku TV deals