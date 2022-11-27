The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon Devices Are Live Early

It turns out there's no need to wait for Cyber Monday to start if you want to get a deep discount on Amazon gadgets. You'll find Cyber Monday-labeled deals already live on its Echo lineup, Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers, Fire TVs and more. Savings on some products go as high as 70%, making these sales a great way to lock in budget-friendly gifts for friends and family.

You can see everything discounted for Amazon's Cyber Monday sales here. If you've had your eye on an Alexa-enabled device, a Fire tablet or any of Amazon's other discounted hardware, now's a great time to take the plunge. If previous years are any indication, you can expect various colors and configurations of each model to sell out soon, so grab them while you can.

Check out our Cyber Monday live blog for continuous updates on the best deals this shopping event.

Echo Dot Cyber Monday deals

Jared DiPane/CNET Every time that Amazon has offered a bundle like this in the past, it's sold out before the end of the sale period. With this being Amazon's newest Echo Dot, we anticipate there will be a lot of interest in the huge discount, so be sure to grab one now before it's too late.

Amazon If Amazon's Echo Dot bundled with one smart bulb wasn't quite enough for you, this upgraded deal is worth considering. It includes the clock variant of Amazon's 5th-gen Echo Dot and two Philips Hue bulbs for a massive 56% discount. Don't miss out. You're receiving price alerts for Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock | Glacier White with Philips Hue 2-Pack White Smart Bulbs





More Echo Dot Cyber Monday deals

(save $25)

(save $20)

(save $30)

(save $25)

(save $50)

Echo Show Cyber Monday deals

Amazon This second-gen Echo Show 5 smart display has a 5.5-inch screen, a 2-megapixel camera with a physical shutter and has Alexa integration. The Echo Show 5 makes a great alarm clock, smart speaker or digital picture frame, making it a perfect smart display for a bedside table or workstation. If you're going to be using your smart display for displaying recipes or streaming content, you might want to go with a larger model, like the 8 or the 10. Read our Echo Show 5 (2nd-gen) review. You're receiving price alerts for Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Deep Sea Blue

More Echo Show Cyber Monday deals

(save $55)

(save $60)

(save $80)

(save $80)

Amazon Kindle Cyber Monday deals

Amazon The Kindle Paperwhite is our best all-around ebook reader for a reason. It features warm light settings, a longer battery life and is completely waterproof. For a better viewing experience, this edition of the Kindle Paperwhite sports a 6.8-inch display, perfect for a virtual book club. Normally $140, it's down to $95 for Black Friday. That's not its best price ever, but it's a healthy 32% discount. You're receiving price alerts for Kindle Paperwhite: $95

More Kindle Cyber Monday deals

(save $60)

(save $85)

(save $55)

Fire Tablet Cyber Monday deals

Amazon/CNET The Fire 7 tablet features a 7-inch display, 16GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. You can easily stream movies and shows, read e-books, surf the web, video call friends and family and much more. Plus, if you need more storage, you can add up to 1TB with a microSD card (sold separately). You're receiving price alerts for Fire 7 Tablet: $40

More Fire Tablet Cyber Monday deals

(save $45)

(save $55)

(save $55)

(save $75)

(save $55)

(save $70)

(save $70)

(save $80)

Fire TV Stick Cyber Monday deals

Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is definitely the Fire TV Stick to consider right now. It's $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming. You're receiving price alerts for Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

More Fire TV Stick Cyber Monday deals

(save $15)

(save $20)

(save $25)

Amazon Fire TV Cyber Monday deals

Amazon The 75-inch model from the Omni Series of Fire TVs features a built-in far-field mic array, which gives you the ability to control this TV through voice commands using Alexa and ditch the remote entirely. Alexa also provides tailored recommendations for what to watch. Plus, this TV offers 4K support, as well as HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Digital Plus, giving you an at-home cinematic experience. You're receiving price alerts for 75-inch Fire TV Omni: $750

More Amazon Fire TV Cyber Monday deals

(save $220)

(save $80)

(save $110)

(save $110)

Blink Cyber Monday deals

Blink If you're looking for a budget-friendly video doorbell, Blink has a great option available. These gadgets are useful because you'll get alerts when someone approaches so you know when company or a package arrives. This particular video doorbell can be wired in or used with the included battery, giving you optimum flexibility (and an easy install compared to some of the competition). Read our Blink Video Doorbell preview. You're receiving price alerts for Blink Video Doorbell

More Blink Cyber Monday deals

(save $35)

(save $125)

(save $70)

Eero Cyber Monday deals

Amazon/CNET The Eero Pro 6E delivers excellent performance and speeds to all generations of Wi-Fi devices. It has full support for Wi-Fi 6E, which means it can send signals in the ultrawide 6GHz band, plus a WAN port that can receive incoming wired speeds at as high as 2.5 gigabits per second. This three-pack can provide coverage for up to 6,000 square feet, essentially eliminating dead zones. It also has built-in Zigbee and Thread/Matter support. If you have a large home and need fast, reliable signal throughout, this is a solid deal. You're receiving price alerts for Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System | Fast and reliable gigabit + speeds | connect 100+ devices | Coverage up to 6,000 sq. ft. | 3-pack, 2022 release

More Eero Cyber Monday deals