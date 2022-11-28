Best Cyber Monday 3D Printer Deals: Fantastic Printers at Deal Prices

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Looking for a fun hobby that combines creativity, STEM topics and entrepreneurship? 3D printing is as big as it has ever been, and the additive manufacturing sector is expected to be worth $10 billion by later this decade. A large chunk of that is hobbyists selling their creations on Etsy, so now is the right time to get on the 3D-printing train.

If you're a first-time buyer or looking to buy a 3D printer as a gift for a beginner, getting a good deal is even more important. All of the best 3D printers have advanced features that make your life easier, so if you can snag one for less than the normal price, that's a big plus.

We recently reviewed this new entry-level printer, which offers fancy features like a self-leveling bed at a reasonable price. Many stores are offering it for under $200, which is a great value. On Amazon it's $200, but only for Prime members. On Anycubic's website it's currently on sale for $190, but you'll have to pay for shipping on top of that. Read the review of the Anycubic Kobra Go. You're receiving price alerts for Anycubic Kobra Go

The Snapmaker 2 is not just a 3D printer; it's a 3-in-1 fabrication machine that lets you 3D print, laser etch and carve wood with a CNC machine with just a module change. It's big too. I managed to print a full-size Mandalorian helmet that fit my massive head in one go. Perfect for the cosplayer in your life.

If you are looking for a small but powerful resin printer, then the Mars 3 is the best in its class. The 4K LCD offers stunning detail on any model that is printed and it does so at a high speed. I love this printer and use it almost daily. Remember to clip the coupon for this to make the most of the deal. You're receiving price alerts for ELEGOO Resin 3D Printer, Mars 3 Pro MSLA 3D Printer with 6.66-Inch Ultra 4K Monochrome LCD, Print Size of 143.43×89.6×175mm / 5.647×3.52×6.8in and Replaceable Activated-Carbon

The Ender line has always been known for good value and excellent performance on a budget, but it's also been criticized for not being beginner-friendly enough. The new Ender-3 S1 is much easier to assemble and get started with than the popular Ender-3 V2 model, and I'd call it one of the best starter printers for newcomers. Read our Creality Ender-3 S1 review.

I've recently been working with the Finder 3 and I'm impressed with the quality it was able to produce straight from the box. It's easy to set up and comes with a flexible build plate that you can replace the glass bed with. It makes it far easier to remove builds.



This is the perfect printer for a teacher, as the enclosure makes it stable, and the slicer can control multiple printers at once via Wi-Fi. You're receiving price alerts for Flashforge Finder 3: $340

The Kobra Plus is in that sweet spot between a printer that is overly large, and one that is too small to be useful. You can make full-size helmets and big cosplay items without needing an entire workbench dedicated to it. With $160 off the price, it's a bargain. You're receiving price alerts for Anycubic Kobra Plus: $400

The CR-30 is one of the first commercially available conveyor belt 3D printers, and it is fascinating to use. It isn't for the beginner hobbyist as it takes a little bit of tweaking to get right, but once you do you can print long models like swords or lots of small models on a production line. If you make the same model over and again for your Etsy store, this is a great printer to try. You're receiving price alerts for Creality CR-30: $800

The Saturn S is an excellent upgrade to Elegoo's OG midsize resin printer. The 4K screen is excellent and the print quality is fantastic for a larger resin printer. The Saturn S has the size advantage over printers like the Mono 4K as its build area is almost twice as big. It's perfect for making intricate pieces for cosplay, or models for your home.

The Photon 4K is being replaced with the new M3 series, but it could still be worth your time. With a 4K monochrome screen, the printer is very fast without sacrificing any detail. In fact, the details on this machine are superb, especially on small models like miniatures. At $189, the Photon 4K offers an amazing entry into resin 3D printing, even if Anycubic is selling off the stock. You're receiving price alerts for Anycubic Mono 4K: $189

Peopoly has a long-running history of making amazing large-scale resin 3D printers, and the Phenom Forge doesn't buck that trend. Its 11.3" x 6.4" x 13.8" build volume is perfect for making large models with lots of details, or mass-producing highly detailed parts quickly. You won't find a better deal on a printer this size than the one at Matterhackers right now. Just $999 for this is incredible.

Materials and accessories

It's not just the 3D printers themselves that are on sale. It's often the accessories and materials too. While the savings aren't as drastic -- $5 to $10 savings, maybe -- these add up over time when you have to buy a lot of materials for your projects.

Having a large supply of filament is important if you want to make anything you like on a whim. If you don't mind being surprised by the colors of your PLA, then this Anycubic deal is a stunner. It works out to be just $15 for each kilogram roll.

While this isn't the biggest discount, the Mintion Beagle cam is such a fun accessory that it deserves a mention here. It's simple to use -- it plugs into your micro USB slot on an FDM printer -- and produces awesome timelapse videos that you can share using the app. It also acts as a real-time monitor so you can check your 3D print anywhere in the world. You're receiving price alerts for Mintion Beagle Camera for 3D Printer, Plug&Play, Remote Monitoring, WiFi Connection, Support PC/APP, Auto Generate Time-Lapse Video, with 32G Micro SD Card

Resin 3D printing can be messy and inconvenient if you don't have the right tools. This wash-and-cure bundle lets you clean your resin prints and cure them in the special UV chamber. I like the Mercury over other wash/cure stations because of the separate stations that let you wash one model and cure another, saving you precious time. You're receiving price alerts for Elegoo Mercury X bundle: $171

Prices for even basic PLA filament for 3D printers has been hit by the inflationary hammer this year. Matter Hackers has a series of discounts right now across different types and colors, as low as $18 for a 1kg spool (even Amazon Basics is usually $23 or more for the same size). Many other types of 3D printer material are also available for 20% off using the code BESTDEALS through Dec. 31.