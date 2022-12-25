Christmas Day Deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More to Shop Today

Christmas is finally here and if you've still got some shopping to do for relatives that are coming in before New Year's, you're not out of luck. Retailers are still offering great deals across the board, and many of them can still arrive in time for your holiday celebrations. We've rounded up the big retailers offering sales and a way to get the items in time below, so be sure to check them out now and finish up your holiday shopping today.

Amazon may have flipped its sale branding look toward the New Year but you can still find a ton of great deals on nearly everything it sells. Everything from DNA test kits to computers, clothing, electronics and even tools are on sale. You can easily check to see if the item you're looking at delivers before or after New Year's on its product page.

To help you save even more on your shopping, Best Buy kicked off a "Last Minute Sales Event" that ran through Christmas Eve. A lot of the deals still stand. You can opt for in-store pickup for stuff that's available from a local store and in many cases you can still have items delivered to you -- with luck, your purchase might be eligible for same-day delivery.

One of the easiest ways to ensure your gift arrives in time (even if it is for today) is by getting a digital gift. StackSocial has tons of options starting under $25. You can get everything from a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for $30 to courses that can help you learn a new language, learn sign language, how to code and so much more. At these prices, you may find a few deals that are worth gifting this holiday season.

Target is offering several options to help ensure speedy delivery. From curbside or in-store pickup to same day delivery via Shipt, there are options for everyone. The retailer has stocking stuffers starting at $1, up to 60% off video games, 50% off kitchen items and much more available right now so don't miss out.

From last-minute rollbacks to $60 off the Xbox Series S, Walmart has your gifting needs covered. There are options for in-store pickup and shipping on most items, and remember that Walmart offers Walmart Plus members free shipping so it may be worth looking into a membership if you need faster options.

This limited-time two-for-one membership bundle is a great option that's absolutely worth gifting. You can keep one for yourself and give away the other, or give away both if you prefer. MasterClass offers tons of great learning opportunities in a variety of categories, from food to sports and even government.

In addition to discounts across nearly everything it sells, Kohl's is offering 25% off purchases today only. From 30% off Lego sets to 60% off family pajama sets, there are deals here for the whole family (and then more) so be sure to check them all out.

As part of its Christmas Day Sale, Macy's is offering between 20% and 60% off a wide selection of gifts. These include options for men, women and kids on everything from handbags to toys, beauty, shoes and more.