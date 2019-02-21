  • CNET
  Best Choice Products Kids' 6V 3-Wheel Ride-On for $48 + free shipping

Best Choice Products Kids' 6V 3-Wheel Ride-On for $48 + free shipping

Best Choice Products via eBay offers its Best Choice Products Kids' 6-volt Battery-Powered 3-Wheel Motorcycle Ride-On Toy in Red for $47.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $18, although we saw it for $13 last April. It features a max speed of 1.75 mph, music and horn sounds, LED headlight, and up to 1.5 hours of runtime per charge.

