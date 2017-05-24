  • CNET
  Best Choice 6-Axis WiFi Drone with Camera for $42 + free shipping

Best Choice Products via Walmart offers the Best Choice 6-Axis WiFi Drone with Camera in Black for $41.94 with free shipping. That's the lowest total price we could find by $11, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. It features control via remote control or mobile device, 2-megapixel camera, push-button flips and rolls, and up to 7 minutes of flight time per charge.

