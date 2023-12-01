X
Best Buy Kicks Off 3-Day Sale With Deep Discounts on TVs, Laptops, Appliances and More

If you missed out on last week's Black Friday deals, don't worry -- it's still a great time to pick up some new electronics.

A smartwatch, earbuds, a smart oven, a Keurig and two tablets are displayed against a yellow background.
Best Buy 3-Day Sale

If you didn't complete your holiday shopping during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Best Buy is giving you another chance to save big this weekend. You can get everything from laptops and Apple gear to blenders and exercise bikes at a discount. There are also some exclusive deals for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so it might be worth grabbing a membership if you don't have one already.

Best Buy just kicked off a new sale, ideal for shoppers who missed Black Friday but still need to pick up gifts ahead of the holidays. 

While there are a lot of excellent deals, we spotted a few highlights. For example, this Sonos One SL Smart Speaker has a rare $40 discount that brings the price down to $159. If you're looking for a TV, the excellent 48-inch LG A2 Series with an OLED screen is discounted down to $550 from $1,300. On the laptop front, the Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 is just $700, a $400 savings, while the M2 MacBook Air in Starlight has dropped down to $899, a new all-time low at $200 off. A deal on the fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot brings it down to $23 from $50. And don't forget the kitchen: the Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer is going for $50 instead of $110, while the Keurig K-Select coffee maker has been discounted to $70 from its usual $150.

Here are some more of our top picks from Best Buy's three-day sale:

