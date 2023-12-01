Best Buy Kicks Off 3-Day Sale With Deep Discounts on TVs, Laptops, Appliances and More
If you missed out on last week's Black Friday deals, don't worry -- it's still a great time to pick up some new electronics.
If you didn't complete your holiday shopping during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Best Buy is giving you another chance to save big this weekend. You can get everything from laptops and Apple gear to blenders and exercise bikes at a discount. There are also some exclusive deals for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so it might be worth grabbing a membership if you don't have one already.
Best Buy just kicked off a new sale, ideal for shoppers who missed Black Friday but still need to pick up gifts ahead of the holidays.
While there are a lot of excellent deals, we spotted a few highlights. For example, this Sonos One SL Smart Speaker has a rare $40 discount that brings the price down to $159. If you're looking for a TV, the excellent 48-inch LG A2 Series with an OLED screen is discounted down to $550 from $1,300. On the laptop front, the Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 is just $700, a $400 savings, while the M2 MacBook Air in Starlight has dropped down to $899, a new all-time low at $200 off. A deal on the fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot brings it down to $23 from $50. And don't forget the kitchen: the Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer is going for $50 instead of $110, while the Keurig K-Select coffee maker has been discounted to $70 from its usual $150.
Here are some more of our top picks from Best Buy's three-day sale:
- PS5 bundles: $500 (save $70)
- JBL Clip 3: $40 (save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $100 (save $60)
- Samsung HW-B650/ZA 3.1ch Soundbar with Dolby 5.1: $200 (save $200)
- Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-Basket Air Fryer: $130 (save $120)
- Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Countertop Indoor Grill: $160 (save $120)
- Insignia 43-inch N10 Series: $130 (save $40)
- Samsung 55-inch TU690T Crystal TV: $300 (save $50)
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle: $300 (save $300)
- Blink Outdoor 3 security camera two-pack: $108 (save $72)
- Philips Hue A19 Bluetooth 60W LED Smart Bulb three-pack: $80 (save $55)
- Lenovo Ideapad 3i: $380 (save $250)
- ASUS TUF 15 with RTX 4070: $980 (save $420)
- JBL Reflect Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $70 (save $80)
- Sennheiser HD 458BT Noise Cancelling Headphones: $70 (save $130)
- NordicTrack Commercial S15i exercise bike: $650 (save $650)
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers