Best Buy Kicks Off 3-Day Sale With Deep Discounts on TVs, Laptops, Appliances and More

Best Buy just kicked off a new sale, ideal for shoppers who missed Black Friday but still need to pick up gifts ahead of the holidays.

While there are a lot of excellent deals, we spotted a few highlights. For example, this Sonos One SL Smart Speaker has a rare $40 discount that brings the price down to $159. If you're looking for a TV, the excellent 48-inch LG A2 Series with an OLED screen is discounted down to $550 from $1,300. On the laptop front, the Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 is just $700, a $400 savings, while the M2 MacBook Air in Starlight has dropped down to $899, a new all-time low at $200 off. A deal on the fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot brings it down to $23 from $50. And don't forget the kitchen: the Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer is going for $50 instead of $110, while the Keurig K-Select coffee maker has been discounted to $70 from its usual $150.

Here are some more of our top picks from Best Buy's three-day sale: