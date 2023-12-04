Best Buy's Holiday Apple Watch Ultra Discount Saves You $160

There are a lot of reasons to grab yourself or someone you love a smartwatch, and the Apple Watch Ultra is one of the best devices ever -- especially for fitness enthusiasts and explorers. Even though the Watch Ultra 2 has already been released, its price can be off-putting and we aren't seeing a lot of deals on it compared to the first-gen Ultra, which is being discounted quite heavily. In fact, you can pick up a first-gen Apple Watch Ultra from Best Buy for just $639 right now, down from its $799 launch price. That's just $10 more than the lowest we have ever seen it go.

At face value, the rugged looks of the Apple Watch Ultra might seem like it's mostly made for people who are into athletics and fitness, but it's much more versatile than that. For example, it has a longer battery life than most Apple Watches, as well as a much brighter screen. If that wasn't enough, this 49mm version of the app has both cellular and dual-GPS frequencies, the latter of which is great if you like to jog or run and want to keep track of it.

It also has the full suite of tracking sensors and features, including things like VO2 Max, heart-rate detection and the new-ish car crash detection. There's no built-in app or metric to tie them all together, like the Body Battery from Garmin, but the stats are there in detail to view them when you'd like, and third-party apps can take advantage of them. Also, for those who are into more athletic activities, the Watch Ultra is water-resistant down to 100 meters and comes with a titanium body that makes it a lot more hardy in the great outdoors.

There are many more features to the Apple Watch Ultra that we don't have space to cover here, but it's worth taking a look at CNET's full Apple Watch Ultra review. If you're on the fence about which watch to pick, it's also worth looking at our comparison between the Watch Ultra 2 versus the Watch Ultra. If you decide to go for the newer Watch Ultra 2, you should check out these Apple Watch Ultra deals for some great offers.