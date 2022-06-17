COVID Vaccines for Under-5 US Headed Into Recession? Baby Formula Shortage Continues Amazon Prime Day CDC Monkeypox Symptoms How to Get Plan B
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement | How we test computers
Deals

Best Buy's Flash Apple Sale Offers Huge Discounts on iPad, Apple Watch, Mac and More

There's something for every Apple fan in this limited-time sale at Best Buy -- but only if you act fast.

Adam Oram headshot
Adam Oram
2 min read
Show More (2 items)

Best Buy has just kicked off a flash sale on a huge variety of Apple products with steep discounts across Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and more. The sale is a rare opportunity to save on some of Apple's latest products but the deals are only available through this weekend. 

See at Best Buy

We've picked out some of our favorite deals from the sale below but it's well worth perusing Best Buy's site to see if the exact product and specification you're after is on sale.

Mac deals
Dan Ackerman/CNET

MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)

Save $200

Apple's latest MacBook Pro models are discounted by as much as $200 at Best Buy, dropping the 14-inch model down as low as $1,800. With a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR, super powerful M1 Pro chip, and stupendous battery life, these are some of the best laptops around. 

$1,799 at Best Buy

More Mac deals:

iPad deals 
Scott Stein/CNET

iPad Mini 6

Save $100

Apple's latest small iPad is $100 off in the Best Buy sale (with the discount being matched at Amazon, too), meaning you can score the diminutive tablet for its best ever price. 

$400 at Best Buy
$380 at Amazon

More iPad deals:

iPhone deals
Patrick Holland/CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Up to $100 off

Flagship iPhone models are seeing rare discounts in this Best Buy sale with as much as $100 off the top-end models with qualified activation. The savings are either applied as monthly bill credits or taken off the full price if you pay for the phone up front. 

See at Best Buy

More iPhone deals:

Apple Watch deals
Lexy Savvides/CNET

Apple Watch Series 7

Save $70

You can score all-time low pricing on the newest Apple Watch model while this flash sale lasts. The Series 7 features a larger display with thinner bezels, better durability and faster charging. It's also the first in the line featuring a QWERTY keyboard.

$329 at Best Buy
$329 at Amazon

More Apple Watch deals:

Apple TV deals
Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple TV 4K (2021)

Save $50

This is the newest Apple TV 4K with the all-new (and vastly improved) Siri remote accompanying it. This version is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip to help maximize speed and app experiences. 

$130 at Best Buy
$130 at Amazon

More Apple TV deals:

AirPods and Beats deals 
Sarah Tew/CNET

AirPods Pro

Save $70

The new AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case are $70 off their regular retail price at Best Buy making now a great time to pick up a set for yourself or give as a Father's Day gift.

$180 at Best Buy
$175 at Amazon

More AirPods and Beats deals:

Apple accessory deals 
Sarah Tew/CNET

AirTag (4-pack)

Save $10

You can drop the price of each individual AirTag down to just $22 with this discount on the set of four at Best Buy. AirTag trackers are super handy and make great gifts for any Apple device owner. 

$89 at Best Buy
$88 at Amazon
$88 at Woot

More Apple accessory deals: