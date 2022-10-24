Best Buy's Early Black Friday Deals Knock Hundreds Off Google Nest Devices

Along with Amazon and Apple, Google has carved out a major chunk of the smart device market, earning a top spot on several of our lists of the best smart devices for 2022. And right now, you can equip your home with Google Assistant for less. As a part of its , Best Buy is offering some big discounts on a variety of Google smart devices, including speakers, displays and Wi-Fi routers. There's no clear-cut expiration on these discounts, but deals are going to start coming and going pretty fast as we enter the holiday shopping season. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of these savings.

If you don't have any smart devices in your home, you'll want to start with some kind of smart hub that allows you to easily control everything. The is our overall favorite smart display on the market, and right now you can pick it up for just $50, which is half-off the usual price. It's equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen display that allows you to easily navigate apps and stream your favorite shows and movies. You can also use it to check the weather, update you calendar, set a timer and control other Google Assistant-enabled smart devices using only the sound of your voice.

If you want to upgrade to the best smart display Google hast to offer, you can grab the for $164, saving you $66 compared to the usual price. It can do everything the second-gen Nest Hub can, but features a larger 10-inch HD display, as well as a built-in 6.5MP camera that you can use to video chat with friends and family. Or, if you want to go the other direction and grab the most affordable smart hub, you can grab a , one of our favorite smart speakers on the market right now, for just $20, saving you $30. There's no display, so it only offers hands-free voice control, but it's an easy and affordable way to control the other smart devices in your home, as well as get updates on the news, set timers and alarms and much more.

And if your home's internet could use some improvement, this is a great chance to upgrade your router for less. Google's Nest Wi-fi is one of our favorite mesh routers for 2022, and while they don't offer Wi-Fi 6 support, they're easy to set up and still boast some of the fastest Wi-Fi 5 speeds you'll find out there. You can grab an individual for just $119, which saves you $50 compared to the usual price, but if you've got a bigger home, you may want more than one. Google also has that extend the range of your Nest router, and have Google Assistant built-in, and they're on sale for $99, which is $50 off the usual price. Or you can save even more by opting for the $149 , which saves you $120 total. And for even bigger homes, you can pick up a for $199, $150 off the usual price.